EEZ Boundary Negotiations with Vietnam to be Closely Monitor

"Not a single clause that is proposed will actually harm us. I urge the public to oversee every process of the EEZ boundary agreement with Vietnam," said DPD member Fahira Idris in a written statement, Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Fahira asked for the concession in question in detail to the public. Indonesia could not lose out on the establishment of maritime boundaries between countries.
The Coalition of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) for Sustainable Fisheries and Marine Affairs (Koral) asked the government not to make decisions carelessly. Local fishermen will be the ones to look up to if Indonesia makes a wrong move.
"Related to natural resources and fish resources, Vietnam has become a 'recidivist' of fish theft netted by fishing operations in Indonesian waters," said Koral Secretary Mida Saragih.
Mida said that many cases of fish theft were committed by Vietnamese fishermen on the Indonesian sea border. On the other hand, they claim that they are not wrong because they feel they have not crossed the line based on the documents they have.
Senior Advisor to Think Tank Indonesia Ocean Justice Initiative (IOJI) Andreas Salim also asked the Indonesian government not to lose in seizing the maritime boundary zone with Vietnam. The contested areas are where fishermen seek their fortune.
"Vietnam's actions did not show sincerity in negotiating and forcing Indonesia to make concessions has harmed Indonesia's interests," said Andreas.