COVID-19 Situation in Indonesia Reaches Low Category: Minister

Jakarta: The United States Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has downgraded Indonesia to Level 1 (low) category in terms of its COVID-19 situation, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has informed.
"With Indonesia entry's into Level 1 or low from the CDC, it means that the hard work of our government has shown results and appreciated by international agencies," Minister Hartarto said on Friday.
According to information accessed on the CDC's official website, the agency is still urging people traveling to Indonesia to get fully vaccinated. It has also laid down other requirements such as wearing masks and keeping a two meters distance from others.
Hartarto, who is also chairman of the Committee for COVID-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery (KPC-PEN), said the government will ensure the availability of vaccines and their safety.
As of October 28, 2021, Indonesia has received more than 300 million doses of vaccine, either in the form of raw materials or bulk.
KPC-PEN data shows the daily vaccination rate in the country has touched 2 million per day. As of Friday, the total national vaccination reached 189.6 million, with 117.6 million first doses (56.51 percent of the target) and 72 million second doses (34.6 percent of the target) administered.
Based on the supply and low vaccination rate on the weekends, the target for complete vaccination in December 2021 has been set at 281.1 million, as long as the vaccination rate increases consistently from 1.7 million per day in October 2021 to 2.1 million per day in December 2021, Hartarto noted.
The government is indeed continuing to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination program and push vaccination coverage in the regions, the minister stated.
President Joko Widodo has directed that vaccine stocks be distributed as soon as possible to the regions to help the vaccination program run smoothly, he added.
"The Indonesian government has also implemented a mandatory vaccine policy for Indonesian people who want to travel, in an effort to suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Hartarto said.