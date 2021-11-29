English  
95 percent of the Afghan population is suffering from food insecurity.
South Korea Announces Humanitarian Assistance for Afghan People

English afghanistan poverty united nations south korea food
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 November 2021 11:24
Seoul: South Korea has decided to provide US$32 million US dollars in humanitarian assistance through international organizations for Afghan people bearing the brunt of an ongoing humanitarian crisis.
 
According to United Nation (UN) agencies, 95 percent of the Afghan population is suffering from food insecurity and 97 percent of the Afghans are expected to live below the poverty line by 2022.
 
The aid will be delivered by UN agencies to address the most urgent needs of Afghan people, mainly food, shelter and essential healthcare services, with the top priority placed on the most vulnerable population, including women and children.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Part of the funding will be directed to Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan to give them access to emergency assistance, such as food and healthcare services.
 
"With the hope that the assistance will help relieve the suffering of Afghans, Korea will continue contributing to improving the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan," said South Korea's Foreign Ministry in a press release on Monday.
 
Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has started delivering food to Afghanistan from Tajikistan in support of the agency’s emergency response for Afghan families facing hunger this winter.
 
Last week, the first convoy of seven trucks left WFP warehouses in Dushanbe, heading to Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province in the northeast. 
 
(WAH)
