1,137 People Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Low-Cost Apartment

Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 1,137 this Monday.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was up by 273 compared to the previous day.
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,137," said the official in a written statement on Monday morning.
"There are 558 male patients and 579 female patients," he stated.
Meanwhile, Some 196 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 13 from 209.