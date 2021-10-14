English  
Bali aiport has officially reopened for international flights.
Bali Airport Reopens for International Flights

English bali angkasa pura 1 bali province bali airport
Antara • 14 October 2021 21:11
Denpasar: State-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura (AP) I has confirmed that Bali aiport has officially reopened for international flights.
 
"The I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport has been opened for international flights in accordance with the Circular from the National COVID-19 Task Force, stating Bali Province as an entry point for foreigners to Indonesia," AP I's  Stakeholder Relations Manager Taufan Yudhistira said here on Thursday.
 
Even though it has been opened, according to ANTARA's observation, as of Thursday afternoon, there were no international flights arriving or departing from the airport.

Yudhistira explained that his office had not yet received an application for an international flight slot from any airline.
 
"As of this afternoon, there is still no airline that has proposed a time slot. It is possible that airlines are still waiting for regulations related to international flights from the Ministry of Transportation," he informed.
 
In addition, airlines might need time to inform customers about the reopening of international flights to Bali airport, he added.
 
AP I has made several preparations at Bali Airport for the reopening of international flights, including readying utilities, facilities, officers who would serve passengers, and passenger arrival processes, Yudhistira said.
 
Later, it will take international passengers arriving at Ngurah Rai Airport a maximum of 1 hour 30 minutes from the time of arrival to check out at the exit control desk counter and head to the quarantine hotel, he said. This time would include the waiting time for the results of the PCR test that has been made mandatory for all arriving passengers, he added.
 
"Until now, we have also continued to carry out small-scale simulations to evaluate and improve services to welcome international passengers arriving at Ngurah Rai Airport," Yudhistira added.
 
