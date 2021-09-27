Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jayapura: The flame for the XX Papua National Games (PON) torch relay has departed from Sorong, West Papua Province, to five customary areas in Papua, on Monday.The release of the PON flame was conducted by Deputy Governor of West Papua Mohamad Lakotani along with Assistant for the Economy and People's Welfare of the Papua Regional Secretary Muhammad Musa'ad and attendees comprising District Head of Sorong, Johny Kamuru, and General Secretary of PB PON Papua, Elia Loupatty.As cited from the official website of the XX Papua PON organizing committee (PB PON), the flame was received by Papua's former football athletes -- Ronny Wabia and Ortizan Solossa -- and then shipped to Biak, Biak District, Papua, through the Domine Eduard Osok International Airport to continue the relay."This is a new (page in) history and such an honor for us, the residents of West Papua. I would like to convey my congratulations and good luck to the PON torch relay committee that will bring the PON flame to the venue in Jayapura, Papua," Lakotani noted.Ceremony for the flame's departure was held in the courtyard of the Sorong District Head's office after the flame was earlier brought from Maladuk, Klamono, Sorong District, West Papua.The flame was brought from a location at the Klamono Field Gas Engine Power Plant, PT. Pertamina EP. Cepu Regional 4 Zone 14 Field Papua.The location was chosen since the first exploration in the Sorong area was conducted in Klamono, with a long-standing history of oil discoveries in the 19th century Dutch East Indies.Furthermore, the eternal flame of Papua PON will pass through five customary areas in Papua Province for six consecutive days, from September 27 to October 2 before it reach the .Lukas Enambe Stadium.The five areas comprise Biak (Saireri), Timika (Mee Pago), Wamena (La Pago), Merauke (Ha Anim), and Jayapura District and Jayapura City (Mamta/Tabi)."We are optimistic that the PON torch relay would be held safely and smoothly and complete the journey on October 2, 2021, at the Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura District, which will then be prepared for the cauldron lighting at the Papua PON ceremony," Muhammad Musa'ad stated.(WAH)