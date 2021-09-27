English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Papua PON Torch Relay Starts in West Papua's Sorong

English sports west papua province papua province
Antara • 27 September 2021 22:11
Jayapura: The flame for the XX Papua National Games (PON) torch relay has departed from Sorong, West Papua Province, to five customary areas in Papua, on Monday.
 
The release of the PON flame was conducted by Deputy Governor of West Papua Mohamad Lakotani along with Assistant for the Economy and People's Welfare of the Papua Regional Secretary Muhammad Musa'ad and attendees comprising District Head of Sorong, Johny Kamuru, and General Secretary of PB PON Papua, Elia Loupatty.
 
As cited from the official website of the XX Papua PON organizing committee (PB PON), the flame was received by Papua's former football athletes -- Ronny Wabia and Ortizan Solossa -- and then shipped to Biak, Biak District, Papua, through the Domine Eduard Osok International Airport to continue the relay.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"This is a new (page in) history and such an honor for us, the residents of West Papua. I would like to convey my congratulations and good luck to the PON torch relay committee that will bring the PON flame to the venue in Jayapura, Papua," Lakotani noted.
 
Ceremony for the flame's departure was held in the courtyard of the Sorong District Head's office after the flame was earlier brought from Maladuk, Klamono, Sorong District, West Papua.
 
The flame was brought from a location at the Klamono Field Gas Engine Power Plant, PT. Pertamina EP. Cepu Regional 4 Zone 14 Field Papua.
 
The location was chosen since the first exploration in the Sorong area was conducted in Klamono, with a long-standing history of oil discoveries in the 19th century Dutch East Indies.
 
Furthermore, the eternal flame of Papua PON will pass through five customary areas in Papua Province for six consecutive days, from September 27 to October 2 before it reach the .Lukas Enambe Stadium.
 
The five areas comprise Biak (Saireri), Timika (Mee Pago), Wamena (La Pago), Merauke (Ha Anim), and Jayapura District and Jayapura City (Mamta/Tabi).
 
"We are optimistic that the PON torch relay would be held safely and smoothly and complete the journey on October 2, 2021, at the Lukas Enembe Stadium in Jayapura District, which will then be prepared for the cauldron lighting at the Papua PON ceremony," Muhammad Musa'ad stated.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Bengkulu's Enggano Island Open for Tourism Investment: Governor

Bengkulu's Enggano Island Open for Tourism Investment: Governor

English
tourism
Indonesia's BPS Urged to Generate Qualified Statistical Data

Indonesia's BPS Urged to Generate Qualified Statistical Data

English
indonesian government
Papua Police Confirms Yahukimo-Based Armed Group Leader Dead

Papua Police Confirms Yahukimo-Based Armed Group Leader Dead

English
papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pengumuman Pengganti Azis Syamsuddin Diundur
Nasional

Pengumuman Pengganti Azis Syamsuddin Diundur

Vaksin <i>Booster</i> Gratis hanya untuk Penerima Bantuan Iuran, Sisanya Bayar
Ekonomi

Vaksin Booster Gratis hanya untuk Penerima Bantuan Iuran, Sisanya Bayar

Liga 1: PS Tira Persikabo Paksa Persib Berbagi Angka
Olahraga

Liga 1: PS Tira Persikabo Paksa Persib Berbagi Angka

Insentif Guru Madrasah Non PNS Segera Cair, Ini Kriteria Penerimanya
Pendidikan

Insentif Guru Madrasah Non PNS Segera Cair, Ini Kriteria Penerimanya

Kasus Covid-19 Turun, Sydney Dapatkan ‘Cetak Biru Kebebasan’
Internasional

Kasus Covid-19 Turun, Sydney Dapatkan ‘Cetak Biru Kebebasan’

Nah Lho! Tiru Warkop DKI Tanpa Izin, Warkopi Terancam Hukuman 4 Tahun Penjara
Hiburan

Nah Lho! Tiru Warkop DKI Tanpa Izin, Warkopi Terancam Hukuman 4 Tahun Penjara

Ini Balapan Kelas Dunia Pertama Di Sirkuit Mandalika
Otomotif

Ini Balapan Kelas Dunia Pertama Di Sirkuit Mandalika

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini, Rayakan Ulang Tahun ke-23 Google

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal
Properti

5 Kesalahan Ini Bikin Bisnis Properti Gagal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!