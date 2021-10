Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reminded all regional leaders to be well-prepared ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year holidays.According to him, the upcoming holidays can potentially cause a buildup of people and increase the people’s mobility such as people returning to their hometowns."I order good preparation of Christmas and New Year holidays this year so we can avoid a buildup of people" the President said in his live-streamed directives to regional leaders at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday, as quoted by the Presidential secretariat.Based on a survey, there are 19.9 million people who will return to their hometowns in those holidays.According to the President , that is quite a big number of people and should be anticipated by all provinces, regencies, and cities.Therefore, the President added, all Regional Heads Coordination Forum can play a very significant role in disseminating the issue to anticipate the unexpected potentialsurge of covid-19 cases.He added that all related elements are expected to prepare measures to anticipate Christmas and New Year holidays.