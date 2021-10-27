Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reminded all regional leaders to be well-prepared ahead of this year’s Christmas and New Year holidays.
According to him, the upcoming holidays can potentially cause a buildup of people and increase the people’s mobility such as people returning to their hometowns.
"I order good preparation of Christmas and New Year holidays this year so we can avoid a buildup of people" the President said in his live-streamed directives to regional leaders at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday, as quoted by the Presidential secretariat.
Based on a survey, there are 19.9 million people who will return to their hometowns in those holidays.
According to the President, that is quite a big number of people and should be anticipated by all provinces, regencies, and cities.
Therefore, the President added, all Regional Heads Coordination Forum can play a very significant role in disseminating the issue to anticipate the unexpected potentialsurge of covid-19 cases.
He added that all related elements are expected to prepare measures to anticipate Christmas and New Year holidays.