Over 68 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Jakarta: 348,569 people received their second of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 68,264,009 according to Indonesia's covid-19 task force.
Meanwhile, 391,611 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 113,424,379.
To end the covid-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate at least 208 million people, including children aged 12 or older.
Meanwhile, The Indonesian government recorded 460 covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country to 4,240,479.
From Sunday noon until Monday noon, the total number of recovered covid-19 patients in the country increased by 1,236 to 4,083,690.
In the same period, Indonesia's official covid-19 death toll was up by 30 to 143,235.