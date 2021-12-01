Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 911 on Wednesday morning.
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number declined by 574 compared to the previous day.
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 911," said the official in a written statement this morning.
"There are 407 male patients and 504 female patients," he stated.
Meanwhile, some 159 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital declined by 14 from 173.