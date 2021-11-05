English  
The Indonesian government has encouraged the general public to stay vigilant.

Minister Ordered to Handle Impacts of Floods in East Java, West Kalimantan

English disaster west kalimantan vice president maruf amin east java floods
Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 05 November 2021 14:17
Jakarta: Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has ordered Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini to anticipate the impact of floods in Batu City, East Java Province and Melawi Regency, West Kalimantan Province.
 
"The affected areas must be supported and supervised," the Vice President said here on Thursday evening.
 
According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), high-intensity rainfall in Batu City resulted in an increase in the water discharge of the Brantas River that crosses Malang City. 

As a result, overflow flooding occurred at several points located along the Brantas watershed on Thursday afternoon.
 
The affected areas are  Polehan, Klojen, Rampal Celaket, Oro- oro Dowo, Penanggungan, Samaan, Kidul Dalem, Lowokwaru and Jatimulyo
 
The Indonesian government has encouraged the general public to stay vigilant and anticipate the impact of La Nina during monsoon season.
 
(WAH)
