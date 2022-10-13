Indonesia, Japan Discuss Cooperation on Strengthening Coastal Defense

"Several Indonesia-Japan cooperation programs will continue to be established, including strengthening coastal defense to establish good relations between the countries," Perkasa informed on his official YouTube channel here on Thursday.
During their meeting, Yoshihide and Perkasa discussed strategies for strengthening coastal defense to protect and safeguard Indonesia's coastal areas.
Perkasa will also deploy marines and special naval forces to establish cooperation with Japan next year.
"I think we have to do something in the next year between you (Japanese military) and the army. You with your navy. We also have our navy of nearly 27 thousand marines. We have amphibious troops and we also have marine special forces," he said.
In addition, several cooperation programs established between Indonesia and Japan will continue to be improved in order to strengthen bilateral relations and friendship between the countries, he added.
Meanwhile, Yoshihide expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended by Perkasa when he visited Indonesia.
"Thank you very much for giving us a great space to work together," he remarked.