Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy Can Demand Restitution: LPSK

"The second recommendation is to inform the victims that they have the right to apply for restitution for criminal negligence, which causes loss for the victims," he informed at an LPSK press conference on the Kanjuruhan tragedy here on Thursday.
Providing recommendations on restitution rights is a part of LPSK's duty as an institution mandated to ensure the rights of and provide protection to victims and witnesses, he said.
The agency also performs the function of assessing the appropriate restitution that victims can demand from criminal suspects for physical and property losses, as well as other losses, he added.
If a criminal suspect is charged by prosecutors in a legal process, victims are eligible to demand restitution, whose value will be assessed by the agency, the LPSK head said.
"The LPSK will coordinate with the Attorney General's Office to include the (restitution) demand to the prosecutors' charges, and judges will decide how much restitution will be awarded to the victims," Atmojo explained.
The agency head further said that LPSK will ensure the security of Kanjuruhan victims to gain their trust.
“(The victims) have an important role in unveiling the disaster that occurred on October 1, 2022, at Kanjuruhan Stadium," he added.
Meanwhile, LPSK Deputy Head Edwin Partogi Pasaribu said that some witnesses have expressed their consent to provide their testimonies, provided that their safety and security are ensured, and no counter lawsuits are filed against them.
"Victims and witnesses all shared this concern. They want to help investigate the tragedy, yet (they are) afraid of counter-attacks or threats from some parties after providing their testimonies," Pasaribu added.