"The state is responsible in fulfilling the rights and needs of terror victims (and) improving prosperity will help their recovery process," he remarked.
The state's commitment in fulfilling the rights and needs of victims is strengthened through several BNPT programs that include national social gathering that is a reconciliation forum connecting survivors with former terrorists.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
In addition, the agency, along with ministries, institutions, regional governments, community, and the private sector, also formed the Nusantara integrated area program that involved deradicalization partners, survivors, and local residents.
The breakthrough is a form of the government's readiness through stakeholders or the pentahelix approach in which all parties are involved in the process of the survivors' recovery and fulfillment of their rights.
In fulfilling the rights and needs of terror victims, the Indonesian government strengthens the legislation framework and provides compensation to former and current victims of terrorism, including foreign nationals.
Moreover, the BNPT and Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) provide other assistance in the form of medical aid or psychosocial and psychological rehabilitation.
During this time, the BNPT and LPSK have shown enormous compassion to victims of terrorism. It was recorded that from 2002 to 2022, the government has given compensation to more than 700 victims of terrorism.
In addition, the LPSK initiated the witness and victim friend program involving 548 people that is expected to provide witness and victim protection service, including for past terrorism survivors.
Meanwhile, Head of LPSK Hasto Atmojo Suroyo said that the inauguration of witness and victim friends is part of the community-based witness protection concept.
"Community-based witness and victim protection exists to encourage the people's involvement to promote compassion and rouse the people's conscience for victims," he remarked.