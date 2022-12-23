English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The state is responsible in fulfilling the rights and needs of terror victims. (Photo: medcom.id)
The state is responsible in fulfilling the rights and needs of terror victims. (Photo: medcom.id)

BNPT Head Underscores State's Responsibility in Fulfilling Terror Victims' Rights

Antara • 23 December 2022 20:03
Jakarta: Head of the National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT) Commissioner General Boy Rafli Amar, in a statement on Friday, underlined the state's responsibility in fulfilling the rights and needs of victims of terrorism.
 
"The state is responsible in fulfilling the rights and needs of terror victims (and) improving prosperity will help their recovery process," he remarked.
 
The state's commitment in fulfilling the rights and needs of victims is strengthened through several BNPT programs that include national social gathering that is a reconciliation forum connecting survivors with former terrorists.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In addition, the agency, along with ministries, institutions, regional governments, community, and the private sector, also formed the Nusantara integrated area program that involved deradicalization partners, survivors, and local residents.
 
The breakthrough is a form of the government's readiness through stakeholders or the pentahelix approach in which all parties are involved in the process of the survivors' recovery and fulfillment of their rights.
 
In fulfilling the rights and needs of terror victims, the Indonesian government strengthens the legislation framework and provides compensation to former and current victims of terrorism, including foreign nationals.
 
Moreover, the BNPT and Witness and Victim Protection Agency (LPSK) provide other assistance in the form of medical aid or psychosocial and psychological rehabilitation.
 
During this time, the BNPT and LPSK have shown enormous compassion to victims of terrorism. It was recorded that from 2002 to 2022, the government has given compensation to more than 700 victims of terrorism.
 
In addition, the LPSK initiated the witness and victim friend program involving 548 people that is expected to provide witness and victim protection service, including for past terrorism survivors.
 
Meanwhile, Head of LPSK Hasto Atmojo Suroyo said that the inauguration of witness and victim friends is part of the community-based witness protection concept.
 
"Community-based witness and victim protection exists to encourage the people's involvement to promote compassion and rouse the people's conscience for victims," he remarked.
 

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
All 26 suspects have been legally processed. (Photo: medcom.id)

Densus 88 Arrests 26 Terror Suspects in December: Police

Police to Secure 41,702 Churches across Indonesia during 2022 Operation Candle

Densus 88 Arrests 11 Suspected Terrorists ahead of Year-End Holidays

BACA JUGA
One Data Indonesia Portal Launched

One Data Indonesia Portal Launched

English
Bappenas
Goods' Prices under Control ahead of Christmas, New Year: Jokowi

Goods' Prices under Control ahead of Christmas, New Year: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Jokowi Inaugurates Ciawi, Sukamahi Dams in West Java

Jokowi Inaugurates Ciawi, Sukamahi Dams in West Java

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Dihujat Akibat Konten Prank KDRT, Paula Verhoeven Takut Ketemu Orang: Aku Gak Kuat!
Hiburan

Dihujat Akibat Konten Prank KDRT, Paula Verhoeven Takut Ketemu Orang: Aku Gak Kuat!

<i>Update</i> Covid 23 Desember: 923 Kasus Baru, 2.812 Pasien Sembuh
Nasional

Update Covid 23 Desember: 923 Kasus Baru, 2.812 Pasien Sembuh

Badai Salju Melanda, 4.400 Penerbangan Amerika Serikat Dibatalkan
Internasional

Badai Salju Melanda, 4.400 Penerbangan Amerika Serikat Dibatalkan

Indonesia Redam Perlawanan Kamboja
Olahraga

Indonesia Redam Perlawanan Kamboja

Perpanjangan Kontrak bp Tangguh Beri Pundi-pundi Cuan Negara
Ekonomi

Perpanjangan Kontrak bp Tangguh Beri Pundi-pundi Cuan Negara

Seleksi PPPK Kominfo 2022, Lulusan Jurusan Kuliah ini yang Dicari
Pendidikan

Seleksi PPPK Kominfo 2022, Lulusan Jurusan Kuliah ini yang Dicari

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru
Otomotif

Catat, 9 Ruas Tol Baru Dibuka Fungsional untuk Natal & Tahun Baru

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War
Teknologi

Tren Populer Anak-Anak Saat Ini, dari Wednesday Hingga God of War

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!