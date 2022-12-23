English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

President Jokowi Hints at Another Cabinet Reshuffle

Indriyani Astuti, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 23 December 2022 13:01
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has once again given a signal that there would be a cabinet reshuffle in the future.
 
According a survey issued by Charta Politika recently, as many as 61,8 of respondents supported another cabinet reshuffle, while only 32.7% of respondents disagreed.
 
"Maybe," said Jokowi after inaugurating Ciawi Dam, in Bogor Regency, West Java Province on Friday, December 23, 2022.
 
Even though the President opened up the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, he was still reluctant to confirm the plan, especially about the time.
 
"Yes, later," said the former mayor of Solo.

Conducted on December 8-16 2022, the survey interviewed as many as 1,220 respondents from 34 provinces. With a margin of error of ± 2.83%, it used a multistage random sampling method.
 
(WAH)

