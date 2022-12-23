President Jokowi Hints at Another Cabinet Reshuffle

According a survey issued by Charta Politika recently, as many as 61,8 of respondents supported another cabinet reshuffle, while only 32.7% of respondents disagreed.
"Maybe," said Jokowi after inaugurating Ciawi Dam, in Bogor Regency, West Java Province on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Even though the President opened up the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, he was still reluctant to confirm the plan, especially about the time.
"Yes, later," said the former mayor of Solo.
Conducted on December 8-16 2022, the survey interviewed as many as 1,220 respondents from 34 provinces. With a margin of error of ± 2.83%, it used a multistage random sampling method.