The minister made assurance of the sound handling of the victims of the incident. (Photo: medcom.id)
The minister made assurance of the sound handling of the victims of the incident. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Monitors Child, Women Victims of Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Antara • 03 October 2022 16:57
Jakarta: Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Bintang Puspayoga affirmed that her administration had continued to monitor the handling of child and female victims of the tragedy in Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang District.
 
The minister made assurance of the sound handling of the victims of the incident that took place following the Indonesian League 1 match between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya on Saturday .
 
"It has been handled well. As for us, we continue to monitor (the condition of) child and women victims," the minister stated at the Presidential Palace here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Puspayoga also spoke of her administration pursuing coordination with the local women's empowerment and child protection office to ensure sound handling of female and child victims.
 
"We are already monitoring and coordinating with the women's and children's support service. Thank God, the Governor (East Java -ed) has handled it very well," she remarked.
 
The Kanjuruhan tragedy took place following a riot that broke out after Arema lost 2-3 to Persebaya on Saturday night, September 1, during which several supporters barged into the field after the match.
 
Security officers took preventive measures to keep supporters from dashing to the field to chase after players, team officials, and match equipment. Police went so far as to launch tear gas.
 
Based on data from the police, as of Sunday, September 2 evening, 125 people had died as a result of the incident. The ministry's data showed that 17 children aged 12-17 years fell victims in the incident.
 
General Chairperson of the Football Association of Indonesia Mochamad Iriawan led the team that had been formed to investigate the incident.
 
National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, stated that he will investigate the matter pertaining to the use of tear gas in the incident. 

 
(WAH)

Indonesia Adds 1,134 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 1,134 COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19
Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

Health Minister Ensures Swift Treatment for Kanjuruhan Tragedy Victims

English
health
Minister Hand over Compensation to Heirs of Kanjuruhan Victims

Minister Hand over Compensation to Heirs of Kanjuruhan Victims

English
east java
