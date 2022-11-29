SAR Team Searches for 9 Missing after Cianjur Quake

“The search for earthquake victims in Cianjur, especially in the Cugenang area (continues),” Chief of Bandung City’s SAR Offices, Jumaril, stated in Cianjur, Tuesday.
Some 74 personnel, four sniffer dogs, and four life detectors were deployed in the search in Cijedil Village of the Cugenang area.
In another village, the SAR team deployed 81 personnel, two sniffer dogs, and four life detectors.
Apart from search and rescue efforts, the team also distributed logistics aid, including packages of basic needs, rice, and water.
Nine days following the disaster, data from the National SAR Agency recorded a total of 703 victims injured, 73,693 displaced, 323 dead, and nine still missing.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake had earlier struck Cianjur District of West Java, with the epicenter located at 10 km southwest of the district.