English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The team also distributed logistics aid. (Photo: medcom.id)
The team also distributed logistics aid. (Photo: medcom.id)

SAR Team Searches for 9 Missing after Cianjur Quake

Antara • 29 November 2022 15:55
Cianjur: The joint search and rescue (SAR) team continues the search for nine people, who are still missing, following a 5.6-magnitude earthquake that shook Cianjur, West Java.
 
“The search for earthquake victims in Cianjur, especially in the Cugenang area (continues),” Chief of Bandung City’s SAR Offices, Jumaril, stated in Cianjur, Tuesday.
 
Some 74 personnel, four sniffer dogs, and four life detectors were deployed in the search in Cijedil Village of the Cugenang area.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


In another village, the SAR team deployed 81 personnel, two sniffer dogs, and four life detectors.
 
Apart from search and rescue efforts, the team also distributed logistics aid, including packages of basic needs, rice, and water.
 
Nine days following the disaster, data from the National SAR Agency recorded a total of 703 victims injured, 73,693 displaced, 323 dead, and nine still missing.
 
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake had earlier struck Cianjur District of West Java, with the epicenter located at 10 km southwest of the district.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Cianjur Regent Herman Suherman (Photo: medcom.id/theo)

Cianjur Quake Death Toll Rises to 323: Regent

Basarnas Extends Search for Cianjur Quake Victims for 3 Days

Death Toll from Cianjur Quake Climbs to 321: BNPB Head

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Continues Downstreaming despite Defeat in WTO: Govt

Indonesia Continues Downstreaming despite Defeat in WTO: Govt

English
finance
Changes to Papuan Special Autonomy Natural Thing: Vice President

Changes to Papuan Special Autonomy Natural Thing: Vice President

English
vice president maruf amin
Development of Human Resources Crucial for Golden Indonesia 2045: Ministry

Development of Human Resources Crucial for Golden Indonesia 2045: Ministry

English
culture
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menko Luhut Targetkan E-Katalog 2023 Capai 5 Juta Produk
Ekonomi

Menko Luhut Targetkan E-Katalog 2023 Capai 5 Juta Produk

Survei: Elektabilitas Partai NasDem Melejit Jadi 6%
Nasional

Survei: Elektabilitas Partai NasDem Melejit Jadi 6%

Gara-gara Ribut dengan Pelatih, Kiper Timnas Kamerun Dicoret
Olahraga

Gara-gara Ribut dengan Pelatih, Kiper Timnas Kamerun Dicoret

Sekarang, Indonesia Sudah Punya 413 SPKLU
Otomotif

Sekarang, Indonesia Sudah Punya 413 SPKLU

Satu Tahun Keketuaan ASEAN Tak Cukup untuk Selesaikan Isu Myanmar
Internasional

Satu Tahun Keketuaan ASEAN Tak Cukup untuk Selesaikan Isu Myanmar

Jangan Lewatkan, Program Bangkit 2023 Sediakan 12 Ribu Kuota Mahasiswa
Pendidikan

Jangan Lewatkan, Program Bangkit 2023 Sediakan 12 Ribu Kuota Mahasiswa

Petualangan Sherina 2 Siap Diproduksi di Tengah Hutan Kalimantan
Hiburan

Petualangan Sherina 2 Siap Diproduksi di Tengah Hutan Kalimantan

Cara Buat Instafest Spotify yang Viral di Medsos, Bikin Poster ala Konser Musik
Teknologi

Cara Buat Instafest Spotify yang Viral di Medsos, Bikin Poster ala Konser Musik

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!