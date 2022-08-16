English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
US President Joe Biden (Photo:State Dept)
US President Joe Biden (Photo:State Dept)

Biden Greets Indonesia on 77th Anniversary of Independence

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 August 2022 18:06
Jakarta: United States (US) President Joe Biden has congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Indonesia people as Indonesians celebrate the country's independence on August 17.
 
"On behalf of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate you and the people of Indonesia," Biden said in a statement on Tuesday. 
 
The US and Indonesia, Biden stated, are two of the largest democracies in the world. 

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"The United States and Indonesia celebrate this milestone amid a long and shared history built on our common visions of "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" and “E Pluribus Unum." These mottos underscore the importance of inclusivity in building bridges within our diverse societies," Biden explained.
 
According to the US leader, the US are committed to building a lasting peaceful, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific region with Indonesia.
 
"The United States celebrates this joyous day with you as both friends and strategic partners," Biden concluded.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Sets 2023 Budget Deficit Limit at 3% of GDP

Indonesia Sets 2023 Budget Deficit Limit at 3% of GDP

English
indonesian government
Indonesia's 2023 State Budget Prepared to Anticipate Turmoil: Jokowi

Indonesia's 2023 State Budget Prepared to Anticipate Turmoil: Jokowi

English
indonesian government
Over 203 Million Indonesians at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 203 Million Indonesians at Least Partially Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Densus 88 Tangkap 2 Terduga Teroris di Jambi
Nasional

Densus 88 Tangkap 2 Terduga Teroris di Jambi

Sri Mulyani Proyeksi PNBP 2023 Capai Rp426,3 Triliun, Turun 16,6%
Ekonomi

Sri Mulyani Proyeksi PNBP 2023 Capai Rp426,3 Triliun, Turun 16,6%

Tiongkok Minta AS Berhenti Melangkah ke 'Arah yang Salah' Terkait Isu Taiwan
Internasional

Tiongkok Minta AS Berhenti Melangkah ke 'Arah yang Salah' Terkait Isu Taiwan

P2G Sebut Pidato Presiden Tawarkan Optimisme di Dunia Pendidikan
Pendidikan

P2G Sebut Pidato Presiden Tawarkan Optimisme di Dunia Pendidikan

FIFA Beri Sanksi kepada Federasi Sepak Bola India
Olahraga

FIFA Beri Sanksi kepada Federasi Sepak Bola India

Huawei MatePad Pro Resmi di Indonesia, Ada yang Istimewa
Teknologi

Huawei MatePad Pro Resmi di Indonesia, Ada yang Istimewa

Menjejali BMW Seri-2 Coupe dengan Paket M Performance
Otomotif

Menjejali BMW Seri-2 Coupe dengan Paket M Performance

Kembalinya SNSD Dinodai Skandal Plagiarisme
Hiburan

Kembalinya SNSD Dinodai Skandal Plagiarisme

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!