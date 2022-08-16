Biden Greets Indonesia on 77th Anniversary of Independence

Jakarta: United States (US) President Joe Biden has congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Indonesia people as Indonesians celebrate the country's independence on August 17.
"On behalf of the United States of America and the American people, I congratulate you and the people of Indonesia," Biden said in a statement on Tuesday.
The US and Indonesia, Biden stated, are two of the largest democracies in the world.
"The United States and Indonesia celebrate this milestone amid a long and shared history built on our common visions of "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" and “E Pluribus Unum." These mottos underscore the importance of inclusivity in building bridges within our diverse societies," Biden explained.
According to the US leader, the US are committed to building a lasting peaceful, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific region with Indonesia.
"The United States celebrates this joyous day with you as both friends and strategic partners," Biden concluded.