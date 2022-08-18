English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:MI/Vicky Gustiawan)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital Down to 201

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 18 August 2022 14:59
Jakarta: Some 201 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital was down by 6 this morning
 
"There are 55 males and 146 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Thursday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Cricket World Cup Trophy Visits Jakarta, Bali

Cricket World Cup Trophy Visits Jakarta, Bali

English
jakarta
UN, Switzerland Launch Partnership to Support Mental Health Services in Rohingya Camps

UN, Switzerland Launch Partnership to Support Mental Health Services in Rohingya Camps

English
united nations
WHO Provides Assistance to Flood-Affected Regions in Yemen

WHO Provides Assistance to Flood-Affected Regions in Yemen

English
floods
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Cermati 5 Provinsi dengan Inflasi Tertinggi, Mana Saja?
Ekonomi

Jokowi Cermati 5 Provinsi dengan Inflasi Tertinggi, Mana Saja?

Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J, Mahfud: Harus Bertambah
Nasional

Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J, Mahfud: Harus Bertambah

Pasukan Tiongkok ke Rusia untuk Latihan Militer Gabungan
Internasional

Pasukan Tiongkok ke Rusia untuk Latihan Militer Gabungan

3 Fitur Baru WhatsApp Voice Note, Ngobrol Tanpa Ngetik
Teknologi

3 Fitur Baru WhatsApp Voice Note, Ngobrol Tanpa Ngetik

8 Rekor Menarik Negara Peserta Piala Dunia, Ada Indonesia Lho!
Olahraga

8 Rekor Menarik Negara Peserta Piala Dunia, Ada Indonesia Lho!

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Kembali Mejeng, Kapan Dijualnya?
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Kembali Mejeng, Kapan Dijualnya?

Nadia Mulyadi, Mahasiswi Unpad Jadi Violinis di Istana Negara saat HUT RI
Pendidikan

Nadia Mulyadi, Mahasiswi Unpad Jadi Violinis di Istana Negara saat HUT RI

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat
Hiburan

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!