DPR Speaker Urges Govt to Conduct Cybersecurity Audits in Ministries

"DPR asks the government to conduct cybersecurity audits in all ministries and state institutions immediately," she said in a written statement here on Tuesday.
Maharani pushed the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) to explain the leakage of data belonging to ministries and agencies to the public. She said she hoped the BSSN and the relevant ministries and agencies would prevent cyberattacks like those that have occurred recently.
"Cybersecurity audits must be carried out after there are many cases of data leakage in Indonesia," she stressed.
She expressed regret over the digital disruption that was not accompanied by electronic system operators (PSEs) taking responsibility. This, according to her, has had a detrimental effect on the state and the community.
"PSEs should have done security, including by using encryption for people's personal data. Data leaks experienced by ministries and state institutions will have a big impact," she said.
It is feared that leaked personal data can be misused by irresponsible parties, such as cybercriminals or those who want to take advantage of the situation, she added.
The House Speaker said that challenges related to cybersecurity will get even bigger in the future as digital services and transactions become dominant in public services.
"Therefore, it is necessary to immediately revamp the system in ministries and state institutions related to cybersecurity," she added.
According to Maharani, the House is continuously making efforts to accelerate the ratification of the personal data protection bill (RUU PDP) that has finished the first level of deliberation. In the near future, the bill will be brought up at the DPR Plenary Meeting to be passed into law, she added.
She expressed the hope that the legal umbrella for personal data protection would serve as the basis for the state to regulate PSEs in order to secure the data and systems that they manage optimally.