"Indonesia's G20 brings hope in the midst of uncertainty faced by the whole world, the disruption of technology and information on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russia-Ukraine war, (thereby) causing all countries to be (riddled) in a difficult situation," Prabowo remarked while giving a press statement after leading the 2022 Puri Agung Operation troops at the Niti Mandala Field, Renon, Denpasar, Bali, on Monday.
With the theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger," he affirmed that Indonesia's G20 presidency could provide solutions for world peace and a more inclusive world recovery.
"This agenda is very strategic for G20 member countries, but also oriented to all parties, including developing countries, the smallest island countries, and vulnerable groups," he remarked.
Hence, he said, the National Police should sense pride in being part of securing one of the world's historic moments, especially the culmination of a series of activities attended by some 20 state leaders and representatives from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
The G20 Summit Forum holds significance since globally, it controls 60 percent of the world's population, 75 percent of world trade, and 80 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).
"The task of securing the G20 Summit is not just an ordinary task but a noble task that will benefit the entire world. President Joko Widodo has said that we must really maintain the honor and trust that has been given to Indonesia. There should be no explosions, no matter how small," he affirmed.
Prabowo believes that by realizing the success of Indonesia's presidency at the G20 Summit, the country's credibility in the eyes of the world will increase.
So far, he made assurance that the entire agenda of the G20 Summit run safely, comfortably, and smoothly.
He also expressed gratitude and appreciation to all parties involved in securing the G20 Summit.
The security and success of the earlier series of events should be maintained until the peak of the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16.
In connection with security for the G20 Summit, the National Police held a centralized operation at Puri Agung on November 8-17 at three jurisdictions: the Bali Police, East Java Police, and West Nusa Tenggara Police.
The operation involved 9,700 personnel and 3,699 reserve troops from the Mobile Brigade (Brimob) with the support of special capabilities and modern technology integrated through the command center.
Prabowo remarked that the National Police had made super-tight security arrangements, as a precautionary measure against the situation that could change quickly and erratically due to the Russia-Ukraine, China-United States, and South Korea-North Korea conflicts.
"It is possible that there are groups that use the G20 to attract international attention. We must be able to predict and prevent actions that can discredit the Indonesian state and guest countries as well as activities that lead to things that are disruptive and anarchic," he remarked.
He also expressed optimism that the G20 Summit would portray Indonesia as a friendly and courteous host, so that it leaves a good impression on all delegates and demonstrates Indonesia's capabilities in the eyes of the world.