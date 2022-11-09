Intensify COVID-19 Testing Capacity amid XBB Case Spike in Indonesia: Ministry

"Increase the number of tests, especially for those who are in close contact and for those who have comorbidities," the ministry's deputy for coordination of health quality improvement and population development, Agus Suprapto, stated here, Wednesday.
Suprapto remarked that increasing the capacity for testing, tracing, and treating COVID-19 cases is the main key to suppress the spread of the virus, including the XBB sub-variant.
"The more tests we have, the better. We must know the real number of cases in the community," Suprapto stated.
Moreover, improving the capacity of COVID-19 testing is also important during the transition period toward the endemic, he remarked.
"We also remind the public to help us in increasing the capacity for the number of COVID-19 tests. Those who experience COVID-19 symptoms may conduct independent testing," he remarked.
He also reminded the public regarding the increasing trend in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of several cases of the latest Omicron sub-variant.
"As the minister of health said that the upward trend in COVID-19 cases will reach its peak no later than early January of 2023. Of course, this needs to be a common concern," he emphasized.
The ministry also urged the public to continue to strengthen health protocols as part of their personal and collective responsibility in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
He stated that personal responsibility included adhering to health protocols while collective responsibility is by equipping oneself with vaccinations starting from the first dose to booster doses to create group immunity.
"Pay attention to advice from the government regarding the importance of strengthening the health program and also the COVID-19 vaccination as an effort to suppress COVID-19 transmission in Indonesia," Suprapto added.