English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Dassault Rafale is an all-role fighter or omnirole fighter that has been operated by France since 2004. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Dassault Rafale is an all-role fighter or omnirole fighter that has been operated by France since 2004. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Air Force Dispatches 6 Pilots for Rafale Training in France

Antara • 08 November 2022 21:38
Jakarta: The Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU) has dispatched six pilots to France to attend training sessions to man the 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale fighter jets purchased by Indonesia.
 
"We have dispatched six pilots and eight engineers to France to attend the training sessions," TNI AU Chief of Staff Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo stated on the sidelines of an Air Force seminar here, Tuesday.
 
He remarked that pilots and engineers will spend three months in the European country for the training session.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"It will not be long. They will only spend three months (in France)," Prasetyo noted.
 
Earlier, in February, Defence Minister Prabowo Sugianto had signed a cooperation contract for the purchase of six French-made 4.5-generation Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft.
 
Subianto affirmed that Indonesia will make a significant purchase of the Military Armament System for multirole combat aircraft by acquiring 42 Rafale aircraft.
 
"We start today by signing the first contract for six planes," Prabowo remarked on Thursday (February 10).
 
Furthermore, it will be followed by a contract for 36 more aircraft, with support for training in the required weapons and simulators, he noted.
 
In addition to purchase of the aircraft, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between Dassault and the Indonesian Aerospace (IAe) under which it was agreed to maintain and repair French aircraft in Indonesia.
 
The Dassault Rafale is an all-role fighter or omnirole fighter that has been operated by France since 2004. Until 2018, France had operated at least 132 Rafale aircraft for the Air Force and 48 units for the French Navy.
 
Several other countries are also keen to use the Rafale as their fighter aircraft, including Egypt, by acquiring 24 units; Qatar, 36 units; and India, 36 units.
 
With a wingspan of 10.9 meters, length of 15.3 meters, and height of 5.3 meters, the Rafale uses a twin turbofan engine coded M88 that is claimed to achieve a maximum speed of 1,389 km per hour, with an operating altitude of 50 thousand feet.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (Photo: Medcom.id/Kautsar Widya Prabowo)

Prabowo Stays Silent as Jokowi Hints at Supporting Him

13 Warships Dispatched to Secure G20 Summit

US Defense Industry Leaders Participate in Indo Defense 2022

BACA JUGA
Indonesia's Digital Economy to Reach $77 Billion: Study

Indonesia's Digital Economy to Reach $77 Billion: Study

English
e-commerce
Over 172 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 172 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
President Jokowi Echoes Indonesia's Readiness to Welcome G20 Delegates

President Jokowi Echoes Indonesia's Readiness to Welcome G20 Delegates

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Iwan Bule Memohon kepada Pemerintah untuk Segera Restui Kelanjutan Liga
Olahraga

Iwan Bule Memohon kepada Pemerintah untuk Segera Restui Kelanjutan Liga

Subvarian XBB Cepat Menular, Kemenkes: Segera Vaksin <i>Booster</i>
Nasional

Subvarian XBB Cepat Menular, Kemenkes: Segera Vaksin Booster

Luhut: RI Rundingkan Kerja Sama Pendanaan Transisi Energi
Ekonomi

Luhut: RI Rundingkan Kerja Sama Pendanaan Transisi Energi

Kenapa 10 November Diperingati Sebagai Hari Pahlawan? Begini Sejarahnya
Pendidikan

Kenapa 10 November Diperingati Sebagai Hari Pahlawan? Begini Sejarahnya

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang
Otomotif

Dicari, Investor Sirkuit Jakabaring Palembang

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Bantu Cicilan Rumah Jessica Iskandar yang Nunggak 3 Bulan

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding
Internasional

Dihukum Seumur Hidup, Pelaku Penembakan Masjid Selandia Baru Ajukan Banding

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia
Teknologi

PlayStation Siap Luncurkan PS VR2, Cek Harganya di Indonesia

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!