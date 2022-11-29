Cianjur Earthquake Death Count Rises to 327

"As of November 29, 2022 at 17.19 Western Indonesia Time (WIB), 327 people died," said District Military Command 0608 Commander Lt. Col. Arm Hariyanto said during a press conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.
According to him, The four bodies were found in the area of ??Cijedil Village, Cugenang District, Cianjur Regency.
"The number of missing victims who are still being searched is five," said Hariyanto.
A strong earthquake struck Cianjur Regency in West Java on Monday, November 21, 2022. The disaster caused hundreds of deaths, mainly children.
In addition, the earthquake was also felt in Greater Bandung, Sukabumi, Garut, Jakarta and Tangerang areas. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) stated that the earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings.
