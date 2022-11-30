English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The third victim was found dead by fishermen around the waters of East Manggar Belitung. (Photo: medcom.id
The third victim was found dead by fishermen around the waters of East Manggar Belitung. (Photo: medcom.id

Belitung Fishermen Find Third Victim of Crashed Police Helicopter: SAR Agency

Antara • 30 November 2022 18:03
Belitung: Fishermen in Bangka Belitung Islands found the body of 2nd Sub-Inspector (Aipda) Joko Mudo, the third victim of the police NBO 105 helicopter that crashed in the East Belitung waters on Sunday (Nov 27).
 
"The third victim was found dead by fishermen around the waters of East Manggar Belitung," Head of the National SAR Agency for Babel Islands Province, I Made Oka Astawa, stated in Manggar, Bangka Belitung Islands, Wednesday.
 
Astawa said the helicopter technician was found on Tuesday (Nov 29) at 23:00 p.m. at 03 02' 57.1" South Latitude, 108 30' 17.7 East Longitude, some 16.5 nautical miles from the crash site.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Until now, three victims have been found. They were 1st Brigadier Khairul Anam, 1st Brigadier Mochamad Lasminto, and 2nd Sub-Inspector Joko Mudo, while the helicopter pilot, Adjunct Commissioner Arif Rahman Saleh, has not been found," he remarked.
 
Astawa stated that the bodies of Anam and Lasminto would be flown to Pondok Cabe Airport, Jakarta, on Wednesday.
 
"The two bodies will be flown to Jakarta using a police's CASA plane," he remarked.
 
Anam's body was found by the joint SAR team on the first day of the search. Meanwhile, Lasminto's body was evacuated on the second day of the search.
 
"Today, the search for one more victim is still focused in the Manggar Waters, and hopefully, Arif Rahman Saleh will be found soon," he remarked.
 
On Sunday (Nov 27), two NBO 105 helicopters of the Maritime and Air Police (Polairud), with register numbers P-1103 and P-1113, were flying from Palangkaraya to Pangkalan Bun.
 
The two helicopters carried four crew members respectively: the crew of the P-1103 helicopter, Police Adjunct Commissioner (AKP) Arif Rahman, Police 1st Brigadier (Briptu) Lasminto, Police 2nd Sub-Inspector (Aipda) Joko M, and Police 2nd Brigadier (Bripda) Muhammad Khoirul Anam.
 
Police Adjunct Commissioner (AKP) Togu, Police 2nd Inspector (Ipda) Rexy Subroto, Police Chief Brigadier (Bripka) Soleh, and Police 2nd Brigadier (Bripda) Erwin were crew members of the P-1113 helicopter.
 
Both helicopters were in airworthy condition. While flying through bad weather, the captain, the P-1113 helicopter's pilot, decided to ascend to five thousand feet. He then took the decision to descend to an altitude of 3,500 feet.
 
At 14:24 local time, the captain, the pilot of the P-1113 helicopter, attempted to call the P-1103 helicopter crew via its radio frequency though did not receive any answer.
 
Thereafter, the captain, the P-1113 helicopter's pilot, checked the position of the P-1103 helicopter on the monitoring tower after landing at the Tanjung Pandang Airport. However, it was no longer visible.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
This database is important to encourage better efforts in handling violence against women. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesian Police Urged to Conduct Gender-Based Sorting of Murder Cases

President Jokowi Lauds Stakeholders for G20 Summit Success

Police Tighten Security in Kuta, Legian, Seminyak

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 5,609 COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 5,609 COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
Broad Money Growth Accelerated in October: BI

Broad Money Growth Accelerated in October: BI

English
indonesian economy
Indonesia Discusses Radicalism Prevention with India

Indonesia Discusses Radicalism Prevention with India

English
security
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bahlil: Presiden Jokowi Bukan Menakut-nakuti, Tapi Harus Siap Hadapi Ancaman Resesi!
Ekonomi

Bahlil: Presiden Jokowi Bukan Menakut-nakuti, Tapi Harus Siap Hadapi Ancaman Resesi!

Waspada, 42% Kasus Covid Baru Berasal dari Jakarta
Nasional

Waspada, 42% Kasus Covid Baru Berasal dari Jakarta

Studi: Tingkat Kematian akibat Senjata Api di AS Tertinggi dalam 3 Dekade
Internasional

Studi: Tingkat Kematian akibat Senjata Api di AS Tertinggi dalam 3 Dekade

Tiket Konser Raisa di GBK Mulai Dijual, Segini Harganya
Hiburan

Tiket Konser Raisa di GBK Mulai Dijual, Segini Harganya

Ramai-ramai Bela Messi yang Diancam Petinju Dunia karena Injak Jersey Meksiko
Olahraga

Ramai-ramai Bela Messi yang Diancam Petinju Dunia karena Injak Jersey Meksiko

Di Masa Depan, Pengendara Gak Bakalan Jatuh Dari Motor
Otomotif

Di Masa Depan, Pengendara Gak Bakalan Jatuh Dari Motor

Ibu-Anak Kompak Sidang Tesis Bareng di Unesa
Pendidikan

Ibu-Anak Kompak Sidang Tesis Bareng di Unesa

Setengah Contact Center di Asia Pasifik Bakal Pakai Voice AI pada 2023
Teknologi

Setengah Contact Center di Asia Pasifik Bakal Pakai Voice AI pada 2023

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!