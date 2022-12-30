Police to Extend Cartenz Peace Operation until June 2023

According to the Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, the operation will be extended for six months from January 2023 until June 2023.
Next year, the National Police official stated, the number of personnel is not much different from this year, namely 1,925 personnel.
"The number (of personnel) is more or less the same," the one-star general told Medcom.id here on Thursday, December 29, 2022.
In mid-2023, he added, the National Police will conduct an evaluation to determine whether the operation will be extended again or not.
Furthermore, the National Police will continue to prioritize preventive and persuasive actions to tackle terror acts in Papua. The Cartenz Peace Operation is a follow up to the Nemangkawi Peace Operation.