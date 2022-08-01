Health Workers Prioritized for Second Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine: East Java Governor

Surabaya: Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa emphasized that health workers were prioritized for receiving the fourth dose or second booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as a preventive effort to handle the disease.
"We support the (administration of) fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine as a form of our readiness and to protect our health workers from the disease," Parawansa stated in Surabaya, East Java, on Monday.
The governor expressed optimism that the second booster for health workers would be followed by administering the fourth dose to the general public as well.
According to Parawansa, support for all parties is deemed necessary to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases in all regions.
"We will continue to ensure that vaccinations run smoothly and thoroughly as per the targets that have been determined," she stated.
If recipients received the Sinovac brand as their first booster vaccine, then they can use several vaccine brands for the second booster, specifically Astra Zeneca, at half dose, or 0.25 milliliters; Pfizer, half dose, or 0.15 ml; Moderna, full dose, or 0.5 ml; Sinopharm, full dose, or 0.5 ml; and Sinovac, full dose, or 0.5 ml.
However, recipients of the Astra Zeneca brand, as their first booster vaccine, could take half dose, or 0.25 ml, of Moderna; half dose of Pfizer, 0.15 ml; and full dose of Astra Zeneca, or 0.5 ml, for their second booster.
Recipients, with the Pfizer vaccine as the first booster, could receive the same brand at full dose, or 0.3 ml; Moderna, half dose, or 0.25 ml; and Astra Zeneca, full dose, or 0.5 ml, for their second booster.
If Moderna is used as the first booster, then the second booster dose can only be the Moderna type in half dose, or 0.25 ml.
However, if Sinopharm is administered as the first booster, then the recipients are only allowed to take the full dose of Sinopharm vaccine, or 0.5 ml, for the second booster.
The requirement for giving the second booster vaccine for health workers is an interval of six months from the date of administration of the first booster.
Meanwhile, the governor reminded all regional heads across East Java to expedite the administration of the first dose of booster vaccination for the community.
"All community health centers must provide vaccination. If there are obstacles or lack of vaccines, then please report them to the local health service to be followed up immediately," she remarked.