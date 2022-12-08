English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Rebuild Quake-Damaged Cianjur School in 3 Months: President Jokowi

Antara • 08 December 2022 19:59
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has asked Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Minister Basuki Hadimuljono to complete the rebuilding of Sukamaju 1 Public Elementary School (SDN), which was damaged in the Cianjur earthquake, within three months.
 
"I have instructed the Minister of PUPR to rebuild the elementary school in three months because the children have to continue their studies," the President said while visiting an elementary school in Benjot village, Cugenang sub-district, Cianjur district, West Java province, on Thursday.
 
According to data, around 53 thousand homes were damaged in the 5.6-magnitude shallow earthquake that ravaged the district on November 21, 2022, he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


About 12,900 houses were heavily damaged, 15 thousand houses experienced moderate damage, while 25 thousand houses suffered slight damage in the quake.
 
"I have visited Cugenang sub-district twice as the area was heavily ruined since it was the epicenter of the earthquake. The damage to houses, educational facilities, and health facilities in Cugenang sub-district was the most severe indeed," he said.
 
The government’s current focus is rebuilding damaged houses and public facilities, he added.
 
The government will also relocate those houses and public facilities that were built in the disaster red zone to a safer area, he assured.
 
"For people living in the red zone, it (the relocation) is a must. Still, it requires more intense communication with the community first. We have prepared the relocation area and started to develop it," he stated.
 
Head of SDN Sukamaju 1, Elis Fahriyah, said that her party hoped that the school would be rebuilt as soon as possible so that learning activities can be carried out as usual.
 
“Hopefully, the new school building will be better and more comfortable for the students,” she added.
 
In addition, Fahriyah expressed the hope that the trauma experienced by the students and the teachers of the school due to the disaster would be healed soon.
 
"Furthermore, I express my deepest gratitude to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Jokowi, the ministers, the head of the (regional) offices, as well as all parties who have helped to rebuild this school," she added.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI)

Over 53 Thousand Houses, Buildings Damaged by Cianjur Quake: President Jokowi

Forex Earned from Exports Must Be Deposited Domestically: President Jokowi

President Jokowi Asks Ministers to Anticipate Extreme Weather Events

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Monitoring Emergence of BN.1 Subvariant

Indonesia Monitoring Emergence of BN.1 Subvariant

English
health
Construction Progress of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Reaches 91.7%: Ministry

Construction Progress of Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Reaches 91.7%: Ministry

English
transportation
97 Companies Have Relocated Plants to Central Java: Governor

97 Companies Have Relocated Plants to Central Java: Governor

English
central java
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wow, Serdadu Tridatu Benamkan Bhayangkara FC
Olahraga

Wow, Serdadu Tridatu Benamkan Bhayangkara FC

Otoritas Pengawasan Koperasi Bakal Awasi Koperasi Simpan Pinjam
Ekonomi

Otoritas Pengawasan Koperasi Bakal Awasi Koperasi Simpan Pinjam

Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Membaca dan Memahami Rapor Pendidikan
Pendidikan

Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Membaca dan Memahami Rapor Pendidikan

<i>Update</i> Covid-19: 2.977 Kasus Baru, 5.118 Pasien Sembuh
Nasional

Update Covid-19: 2.977 Kasus Baru, 5.118 Pasien Sembuh

Mantan Artis Cilik Enno Lerian Cerita soal Pinjol, Hutang Rp500 Ribu jadi Rp80 Juta!
Hiburan

Mantan Artis Cilik Enno Lerian Cerita soal Pinjol, Hutang Rp500 Ribu jadi Rp80 Juta!

RI Galang Dukungan Internasional untuk Pendidikan Perempuan Afghanistan
Internasional

RI Galang Dukungan Internasional untuk Pendidikan Perempuan Afghanistan

Cara Membersihkan Mobil yang Tertutup Abu Vulkanik
Otomotif

Cara Membersihkan Mobil yang Tertutup Abu Vulkanik

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Serah Terima BMN Senilai Rp19,08 Triliun

Gampang, Begini Cara Pakai Filter AI Anime di TikTok yang Lagi Viral
Teknologi

Gampang, Begini Cara Pakai Filter AI Anime di TikTok yang Lagi Viral

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!