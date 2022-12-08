Rebuild Quake-Damaged Cianjur School in 3 Months: President Jokowi

"I have instructed the Minister of PUPR to rebuild the elementary school in three months because the children have to continue their studies," the President said while visiting an elementary school in Benjot village, Cugenang sub-district, Cianjur district, West Java province, on Thursday.
According to data, around 53 thousand homes were damaged in the 5.6-magnitude shallow earthquake that ravaged the district on November 21, 2022, he noted.
About 12,900 houses were heavily damaged, 15 thousand houses experienced moderate damage, while 25 thousand houses suffered slight damage in the quake.
"I have visited Cugenang sub-district twice as the area was heavily ruined since it was the epicenter of the earthquake. The damage to houses, educational facilities, and health facilities in Cugenang sub-district was the most severe indeed," he said.
The government’s current focus is rebuilding damaged houses and public facilities, he added.
The government will also relocate those houses and public facilities that were built in the disaster red zone to a safer area, he assured.
"For people living in the red zone, it (the relocation) is a must. Still, it requires more intense communication with the community first. We have prepared the relocation area and started to develop it," he stated.
Head of SDN Sukamaju 1, Elis Fahriyah, said that her party hoped that the school would be rebuilt as soon as possible so that learning activities can be carried out as usual.
“Hopefully, the new school building will be better and more comfortable for the students,” she added.
In addition, Fahriyah expressed the hope that the trauma experienced by the students and the teachers of the school due to the disaster would be healed soon.
"Furthermore, I express my deepest gratitude to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Jokowi, the ministers, the head of the (regional) offices, as well as all parties who have helped to rebuild this school," she added.