Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)

Infrastructure Development Expected to Boost Tourism in Labuan Bajo

Antara • 22 July 2022 17:28
Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno is optimistic about infrastructure development in the Labuan Bajo super-priority tourism destination in East Nusa Tenggara increasing tourist visits.
 
"We hope the world-class facility would be the main attraction in Labuan Bajo that can bolster tourists' visits and open new business and job opportunities to enhance residents' prosperity in Labuan Bajo," Uno stated here Friday.
 
The minister remarked that the newly expanded Komodo Airport would encourage domestic and foreign tourists to visit Labuan Bajo, as the airport can currently cater to nearly one million passengers annually.

Moreover, the improvement of Rinca Island, Labuan Bajo Marina, and the integrated waste management system in Warloka will increase Labuan Bajo's aesthetic appeal for tourists, he noted.
 
The minister is convinced that the government remains committed to improving other tourism attractions and potentials in Labuan Bajo, such as the Batu Cermin Cave, tourism villages, the region's cultural aspects, and creative economy.
 
Uno also urged residents to properly maintain facilities provided by the central government and be friendly with tourists.
 
He then affirmed the ministry's commitment to enhancing the promotion of Labuan Bajo as the nation's main tourism destination, especially as the region has been connected with Bali, which hosts various international events.
 
The ministry will also provide training and guidance to local businesses to produce creative economy products that can compete in the market, bolster economic activities, and open job opportunities for locals.
 
"Despite the process being gradual and in stages, we ensure a positive economic effect and new job opportunities that can be enjoyed by Labuan Bajo's (residents)," Uno remarked.
 
Minister Uno, along with First Lady Iriana and Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono earlier accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his visit to East Nusa Tenggara. 
 
(WAH)
