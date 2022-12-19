Despite the commitment to accord priority to a humane approach, the president reminded Margono to remain firm against armed criminal groups disrupting security in the region.
"I think the humane approach is good. The reduction of TNI personnel in Papua is also good, but we must remain firm. If we fail to be firm, the armed criminal groups will continue their actions, and the issue will not be resolved," Jokowi stated after inaugurating Margono as the new TNI commander at the State Palace here, Monday.
Meanwhile, Margono said that the TNI would remain firm against violations threatening national sovereignty in Papua. He added that the military would emphasize territorial operations in Papua instead of engaging in military operations.
The new TNI commander said he, along with the TNI chiefs of staff, would visit Papua soon in order to evaluate conditions in Papua.
"(The visit) is to observe the actual conditions there (and to receive) inputs from personnel deployed in the region as well as from regional authorities and community and religious groups about what the military must do," Margono affirmed.
He added that a report on the action plan will be submitted to Jokowi after the conclusion of the visit.
President Jokowi earlier inaugurated Admiral Yudo Margono as the new TNI commander, succeeding General Andika Perkasa, who entered the mandatory retirement age of 58 this month.
Margono's inauguration was conducted based on Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia No. 91 TNI concerning the Dismissal and Appointment of the Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces enacted on December 19, 2022.
The Admiral also promised to conduct his duties and uphold the ethics of his position as TNI commander.