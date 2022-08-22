English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 157,396. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 157,396. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 3,300 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 August 2022 17:57
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,318,857.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 4,978 to 6,112,658.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 19 to 157,396.

WHO

The perception that the pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Boost Mango Production to Meet Domestic, Export Needs: President Jokowi

Boost Mango Production to Meet Domestic, Export Needs: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
President Jokowi Distributes Machinery Units to Farmers in Gresik

President Jokowi Distributes Machinery Units to Farmers in Gresik

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Needs Private Investment to Achieve Energy Transition Target: BI

Indonesia Needs Private Investment to Achieve Energy Transition Target: BI

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Wapres Minta Karya Pekerja Seni Cerminkan Nilai Bangsa
Nasional

Wapres Minta Karya Pekerja Seni Cerminkan Nilai Bangsa

Israel Luncurkan Penerbangan Bagi Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat
Internasional

Israel Luncurkan Penerbangan Bagi Warga Palestina di Tepi Barat

Wakil Ketua MPR: Peningkatan Literasi Digital Bisa Mempercepat Pertumbuhan Ekonomi
Ekonomi

Wakil Ketua MPR: Peningkatan Literasi Digital Bisa Mempercepat Pertumbuhan Ekonomi

Wah, Kini Sudah Ada Garansi Mobil Hingga 1 Juta Kilometer
Otomotif

Wah, Kini Sudah Ada Garansi Mobil Hingga 1 Juta Kilometer

Aurel Hermansyah Ungkap Kondisi Atta Halilintar Dirawat di Rumah Sakit
Hiburan

Aurel Hermansyah Ungkap Kondisi Atta Halilintar Dirawat di Rumah Sakit

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar
Olahraga

Persib Resmi Perkenalkan Luis Milla Sebagai Pelatih Anyar

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG
Pendidikan

Guru non PNS Lolos Seleksi PPPK 2021, Ini Mekanisme Pembayaran TPG dan TKG

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?
Teknologi

Ramai Data Pelanggan Indihome Bocor, Apa Itu Browsing History?

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!