Govt Still Probing Allegations of PLN Data Leak

"After receiving the news, we immediately launched an examination," Dedy Permadi told reporters here on Friday.
"Hence, the ministry is currently delving into the alleged data leak, and we will inform if there is any temporary results or findings from the suspected data leak," he added.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
Asked about when the ministry will provide further information concerning the alleged data leak, he said that it cannot provide a timeframe for it yet.
"We cannot estimate because it is related to the investigation into the alleged data leak, which is very dependent on the complexity of the data leak itself," he explained.
"We will try the best we can. We hope that after this we can immediately inform it to you (reporters)," he added.
The ministry will also coordinate with related institutions, such as the PLN and the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN), Permadi informed.
"We will certainly (conduct communication). Because this is an alleged personal data leak case, we will coordinate with BSSN and PLN, and we strive to communicate with them today," he remarked.
Earlier, a Twitter user had reported that the data of more than 17 million PLN customers had allegedly been sold.
The screenshot that the user shared showed a breached webpage with an account named “loliyta,” which was claiming to sell PLN users' data.
According to the webpage, several PLN customers' data had reportedly been sold, including field IDs, customer IDs, customers' names, energy types, KWHs, home addresses, meter numbers, meter types, and UPI unit names.