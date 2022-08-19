English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The ministry is currently delving into the alleged data leak. (Photo: medcom.id)
The ministry is currently delving into the alleged data leak. (Photo: medcom.id)

Govt Still Probing Allegations of PLN Data Leak

Antara • 19 August 2022 18:43
Jakarta: The Communication and Information Ministry is still investigating reports of the alleged leak of data of state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara's (PLN's) customers, which have spread on the Internet, a ministry spokesperson said.
 
"After receiving the news, we immediately launched an examination," Dedy Permadi told reporters here on Friday.
 
"Hence, the ministry is currently delving into the alleged data leak, and we will inform if there is any temporary results or findings from the suspected data leak," he added.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Asked about when the ministry will provide further information concerning the alleged data leak, he said that it cannot provide a timeframe for it yet.
 
"We cannot estimate because it is related to the investigation into the alleged data leak, which is very dependent on the complexity of the data leak itself," he explained.
 
"We will try the best we can. We hope that after this we can immediately inform it to you (reporters)," he added.
 
The ministry will also coordinate with related institutions, such as the PLN and the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN), Permadi informed.
 
"We will certainly (conduct communication). Because this is an alleged personal data leak case, we will coordinate with BSSN and PLN, and we strive to communicate with them today," he remarked.
 
Earlier, a Twitter user had reported that the data of more than 17 million PLN customers had allegedly been sold.
 
The screenshot that the user shared showed a breached webpage with an account named “loliyta,” which was claiming to sell PLN users' data.
 
According to the webpage, several PLN customers' data had reportedly been sold, including field IDs, customer IDs, customers' names, energy types, KWHs, home addresses, meter numbers, meter types, and UPI unit names. 

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Launches New Edition of Indonesian Language Guidelines

Govt Launches New Edition of Indonesian Language Guidelines

English
education
Indonesia, Malaysia Discuss Digital Space Management

Indonesia, Malaysia Discuss Digital Space Management

English
infrastructure
Early Release of Bali Bomber Will Cause Distress to Families of Victims: Australian PM

Early Release of Bali Bomber Will Cause Distress to Families of Victims: Australian PM

English
Australia
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Luhut Bakal Tagih Janji Elon Musk soal Investasi di RI
Ekonomi

Luhut Bakal Tagih Janji Elon Musk soal Investasi di RI

Resmi, Luis Milla jadi Pelatih Persib Bandung
Olahraga

Resmi, Luis Milla jadi Pelatih Persib Bandung

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 5.163 Orang per Hari Ini
Nasional

Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 5.163 Orang per Hari Ini

PM Australia: Salah Satu Pelaku Bom Bali Dapat Pengurangan Hukuman
Internasional

PM Australia: Salah Satu Pelaku Bom Bali Dapat Pengurangan Hukuman

Hino Punya Asuransi untuk Truk & Bus, Bagaimana Bentuknya?
Otomotif

Hino Punya Asuransi untuk Truk & Bus, Bagaimana Bentuknya?

Dokumen Pertengkaran Angelina Jolie dan Brad Pitt Bocor, Sempat Ada KDRT
Hiburan

Dokumen Pertengkaran Angelina Jolie dan Brad Pitt Bocor, Sempat Ada KDRT

Guru dan Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Mengisi Survei Lingkungan Belajar di Asesmen Nasional
Pendidikan

Guru dan Kepala Sekolah, Begini Cara Mengisi Survei Lingkungan Belajar di Asesmen Nasional

Samsung Kuasai Pasar Indonesia, Infinix Masuk 5 Besar
Teknologi

Samsung Kuasai Pasar Indonesia, Infinix Masuk 5 Besar

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!