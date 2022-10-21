English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Photo: Metro TV)

Bolster Health Protocols as XBB Variant Detected in Indonesia: Health Minister

Antara • 21 October 2022 18:04
Jakarta: Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin urged all parties to strengthen the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) and health protocols, as the XBB variant of the COVID-19 had been detected in Indonesia.
 
"Currently, the number of cases in Singapore has increased again to six thousand per day because of the new variant, XBB. This variant was also detected in Indonesia, and we are monitoring it," he stated at a virtual event titled "Government’s Work Achievement in 2022" on Friday.
 
The minister emphasized that Indonesia has not been safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, as mutations of the virus may likely occur in future, although currently, Indonesia has managed to handle the pandemic better than when the outbreak began in early 2020 and when the Delta variant started to spread in July 2021.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Moreover, in July and August 2022, Indonesia was one of the only few countries, along with India and China, whose increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases was quite small, the minister noted.
 
He recalled that Indonesia also did not experience a spike in the number of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron cases when it occurred in several other countries.
 
The minister noted that Indonesia is one of the countries that still adhered to the health protocols, as the government still necessitates the community to wear masks in public transportation and closed public spaces, while several other countries have revoked the implementation of health protocols.
 
In addition, the Indonesian government has administered 440 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to over 240 million citizens.
 
"Our herd immunity is good, and our health protocols are relatively stricter," Sadikin remarked.
 
In Indonesia, currently, the number of patients admitted to the hospital has declined to only around 3,100 people, from 100 thousand people prior. The mortality rate has also reduced, from 1,800 people to 17-19 people per day.
 
"However, the challenge (on whether the number of the cases will spike or not) will come later at the beginning of the (new) year (2023)," the minister noted.
 
The increase in the number of cases is forecast to occur during the January-February 2023 period due to the new mutation.
 
"Participation from all parties is needed to be disciplined in (conducting the) health protocols of wearing masks, washing hands, keeping our (physical) distance, and getting booster vaccination," Sadikin stated.
 
In addition to Singapore, the XBB variants had caused a spike in cases in India and Australia. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The cause behind acute kidney failure is still being probed. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Probing Drugs, Raw Materials Suspected of Causing Kidney Failure

UNICEF Delivers Lifesaving Supplies to Halt Cholera Outbreak in Syria

Health Ministry, BPOM Work to Remove Medicinal Syrups from Market

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Probing Drugs, Raw Materials Suspected of Causing Kidney Failure

Indonesia Probing Drugs, Raw Materials Suspected of Causing Kidney Failure

English
indonesian government
Public Transport Development in Java, Sumatra Showing Positive Results: Govt

Public Transport Development in Java, Sumatra Showing Positive Results: Govt

English
transportation
Indonesia, US Discuss Harmonizing Defense Cooperation

Indonesia, US Discuss Harmonizing Defense Cooperation

English
defense
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Southampton Tahan Imbang Arsenal di Stadion St Mary's
Olahraga

Southampton Tahan Imbang Arsenal di Stadion St Mary's

BPOM: Ada 133 Produk Obat Sirop yang Aman Dikonsumsi
Nasional

BPOM: Ada 133 Produk Obat Sirop yang Aman Dikonsumsi

Amankan Tiga Periode, Xi Jinping: Dunia Butuh Tiongkok
Internasional

Amankan Tiga Periode, Xi Jinping: Dunia Butuh Tiongkok

Wamenkeu: Penting untuk Indonesia Temukan Sumber Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Baru!
Ekonomi

Wamenkeu: Penting untuk Indonesia Temukan Sumber Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Baru!

Wamenkes Dante Saksono Harbuwono Dikukuhkan Jadi Guru Besar FKUI
Pendidikan

Wamenkes Dante Saksono Harbuwono Dikukuhkan Jadi Guru Besar FKUI

Hadir di Thailand Game Show 2022, Bandai Namco Bagikan Demo Game Terbarunya
Teknologi

Hadir di Thailand Game Show 2022, Bandai Namco Bagikan Demo Game Terbarunya

Minat Shell Membangun SPKLU Di Berbagai Daerah
Otomotif

Minat Shell Membangun SPKLU Di Berbagai Daerah

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Festival Film Indonesia 2022
Hiburan

Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Festival Film Indonesia 2022

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!