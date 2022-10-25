NasDem, PKS, Democratic Party Gather at Anies' House

The meeting was held at the residence of Anies Baswedan, the fomer Jakarta governor and NasDem Party's presidential candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.
"A small team had lunch at the house of the presidential candidate (Anies)," said NasDem official Willy Aditya in a written statement, October 25, 2022.
The Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Body (Baleg) of the House of Representatives (DPR) conveyed that the meeting discussed several issues, including criteria and mechanism for determining the vice presidential candidate.
"The discussion was dynamic and intense," he said.
"PKS proposed Ahmad Heriawan, while PD offered AHY," he said.
Besides Willy, the NasDem representative who attended the meeting at Anies' house was NasDem official Sugeng Suparwoto. Meanwhile, PKS was represented by M Shohibul Iman, Pipin Sofian and M. Kholid. Lastly, the Democratic Party was represented by Benny K Harman and Iftitah.