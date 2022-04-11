English  
The police will also conduct situational traffic engineering. (Photo: medcom.id)
Police Deploy 5,626 Joint Personnel to Secure Students' Rally in Jakarta

English jakarta demonstration police
Antara • 11 April 2022 15:10
Jakarta: The Greater Jakarta Regional Police deployed 5,626 joint personnel including from the Police Headquarters and the Greater Jakarta Regional Military Command to maintain security during the student demonstration around the National Monument (Monas), Central Jakarta.
 
"We had approximately deployed 5,626 personnel in the Monas area comprising police forces from the Greater Jakarta Regional Police, Mobile Brigade Corps, and the Greater Jakarta Regional Military Command," Head of the Greater Jakarta Regional Police Inspector General Fadil Imran stated in Monas, Central Jakarta, Monday.
 
Imran led an officer roll-call for the student demonstrations planned to be held at the State Palace and the Indonesian Parliament.

In his direction, the two-star general urged the personnel to act in a humane and persuasive manner.
 
He also appealed to all personnel to comply with operational standards and provisions in the National Police regarding the use of force while conducting police duties. Moreover, Imran reminded the personnel to not use firearms.
 
"Moreover, I urge all personnel to develop new perspectives in building the principle of service to protesters by building respect," he affirmed.
 
The police will also conduct situational traffic engineering at the Indonesian House of Representatives and State Palace-National Monument area in Central Jakarta.
 
To this end, the Greater Jakarta Regional Police urged the public to look for alternative routes since traffic flows in the two areas will be temporarily closed.
 
For the Horse Statue area in Monas, the public is urged to avoid the Horse Statue area to Harmoni, then West Medan Merdeka Street, South Medan Merdeka Street, North Medan Merdeka Street, and Gambir train station.
 
For the Indonesian Parliament and House of Representatives area in Senayan, the public is called on to avoid the Senayan area, Pemuda Gate, Asia-Africa Street, Slipi, Palmerah, and the surrounding areas.
 
(WAH)
