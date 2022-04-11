English  
This earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings. (Photo: medcom.id)
This earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings. (Photo: medcom.id)

Magnitude 5.0 Earthquake Rocks West Halmahera

English tsunami earthquake BMKG
Achmad Zulfikar Fazli • 11 April 2022 09:57
Jakarta: A magnitude 5.0 earthquake rocked West Halmahera area in North Maluku province on Monday morning.
 
According to the official website of the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake occurred at 03.56 Western Indonesia Time (WIB).
 
With a depth of 94 kilometers (km), the epicenter of the earthquake was 63 km northwest of West Halmahera.
 
However, this earthquake did not trigger tsunami warnings.

The damage or casualties caused by this earthquake are not yet known. 
 
(WAH)
