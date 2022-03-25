BMKG Forecasts Dry Season in Central Java Province in Early April

Semarang: The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has forecast several areas in Central Java to enter the dry season in early April 2022.
The earliest dry season is expected to start in the first 10 days of April 2022, Chief of the BMKG Station in Central Java Sukasno noted in a press statement released in Semarang on Friday.
Several areas expected to experience the earliest dry seasons include Tegal City, Pekalongan City, several northern parts of Tegal, Pemalang and Pekalongan and several western parts of Batang District, he remarked.
In general, Central Java is expected to enter the dry season in May 2022, he noted.
Sukasno said the forecast was based on the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) that indicated a fluctuating condition of La Nina weather phenomenon that is projected to gradually return to neutral during the March-May 2022 period.
Meanwhile, the sea surface temperatures in Indonesia are expected to be warm to neutral until mid-2022.
"The dry season in 2022 is expected to start 10 days late from the normal time," he stated.
The dry season is forecast to peak in August 2022, he remarked.
Normally, the shortest dry season will last for 2.5 months, and the longest dry season will last for 7.5 months, he noted.