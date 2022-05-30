Jakarta Adds 81 COVID-19 Cases

Jakarta: Some 81 COVID-19 cases were detected in Jakarta Province on Monday, May 30, 2022, according to the Indonesian Ministry of Health.
Compared to the previous day, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Indonesia's capital was down from 89.
"It consists of 67 cases of local transmission and 14 cases from overseas travelers (PPLN)," the Ministry of Health stated here on Monday, May 30, 2022.
Meanwhile, both West Java and Banten provinces reported 34 new COVID-19 cases today. Furthermore, there were 20 provinces that recorded zero cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
Covid-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 218 on Monday, May 30, 2022. The total number of positive confirmed cases in Indonesia reached 6,054,633.
The official death from COVID-19 increased by 12 in the past 24 hours. As a result, the death count reached 156,586 on Monday noon.