English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
NU is the largest Islamic organization in the country.
NU is the largest Islamic organization in the country.

Nahdlatul Ulama Committed to Supporting COVID-19 Vaccination: Jokowi

English nahdlatul ulama covid-19 president joko widodo vaccination
Andhika Prasetyo • 22 December 2021 15:58
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that Nahdlatul Ulama is committed to supporting covid-19 vaccination in Indonesia.
 
The statement was made during the opening of the 34th NU Conference at Darussaadah Islamic Boarding School in Gunung Sugih, Central Lampung, Lampung Province on Wednesday.
 
NU is the largest Islamic organization in the country.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I can feel the important role of Ulemas and clerics in the eyes of the general public," President Jokowi said.
 
President Jokowi and First Lady Ibu Iriana Jokowi on Wednesday morning departed to Lampung province for a working visit.
 
The Head of State and his entourage flew from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta at around 07.00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB) onboard Indonesian Presidential Air Force-1.
 
Upon arriving at Radin Inten II International Airport, South Lampung regency, the Head of State visited the court of Darussaadah Islamic Boarding School.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Cabinet Secretary Hopes for Indonesian Women's Stronger Role in Development

Cabinet Secretary Hopes for Indonesian Women's Stronger Role in Development

English
women
Jokowi Issues Decree on National Talent Management Task Force

Jokowi Issues Decree on National Talent Management Task Force

English
president joko widodo
Developing Green Industry Key to Indonesia's Economic Transformation Leap

Developing Green Industry Key to Indonesia's Economic Transformation Leap

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pemerintah Diminta Tetapkan Batas Tarif Hotel untuk Karantina
Nasional

Pemerintah Diminta Tetapkan Batas Tarif Hotel untuk Karantina

Mentan Bakal Kembangkan Pertanian di Destinasi Wisata Bali hingga Raja Ampat
Ekonomi

Mentan Bakal Kembangkan Pertanian di Destinasi Wisata Bali hingga Raja Ampat

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat
Internasional

Jepang Konfirmasi Penyebaran Omicron di Tengah Masyarakat

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol
Otomotif

Fix! Formula E Diselenggarakan di Ancol

4 Beasiswa Luar Negeri Tanpa Syarat TOEFL, Cek di Sini
Pendidikan

4 Beasiswa Luar Negeri Tanpa Syarat TOEFL, Cek di Sini

Tetap Waspada Melawan Singapura
Olahraga

Tetap Waspada Melawan Singapura

Davina Veronica Kecam Rencana Raffi Ahmad Bangun Kebun Binatang
Hiburan

Davina Veronica Kecam Rencana Raffi Ahmad Bangun Kebun Binatang

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?
Teknologi

Pakai Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 Series Bakal Meluncur 28 Desember?

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising
Properti

5 Tanaman Ini Dipercaya Kurangi Suara Bising

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!