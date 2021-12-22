Nahdlatul Ulama Committed to Supporting COVID-19 Vaccination: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that Nahdlatul Ulama is committed to supporting covid-19 vaccination in Indonesia.
The statement was made during the opening of the 34th NU Conference at Darussaadah Islamic Boarding School in Gunung Sugih, Central Lampung, Lampung Province on Wednesday.
NU is the largest Islamic organization in the country.
"I can feel the important role of Ulemas and clerics in the eyes of the general public," President Jokowi said.
President Jokowi and First Lady Ibu Iriana Jokowi on Wednesday morning departed to Lampung province for a working visit.
The Head of State and his entourage flew from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta at around 07.00 Western Indonesian Time (WIB) onboard Indonesian Presidential Air Force-1.
Upon arriving at Radin Inten II International Airport, South Lampung regency, the Head of State visited the court of Darussaadah Islamic Boarding School.