English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Jakarta's Health Service is ready to conduct COVID-19 vaccination for children.
Jakarta's Health Service is ready to conduct COVID-19 vaccination for children.

Jakarta Schedules COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Next Week: Deputy Governor

English jakarta children covid-19 vaccination
Antara • 13 December 2021 05:17
Jakarta: The Jakarta Provincial Government has scheduled COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6 to 11 years next week, Jakarta's Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria said in Condet, East Jakarta, on Sunday.
 
Jakarta's Health Service is ready to conduct COVID-19 vaccination for children, according to him.
 
"When it comes to vaccination for children aged beetween 6 and 11 years, Insyaallah (God Willing) the Health Service is ready next week and is waiting for the regulation from the Ministry of Health," he informed.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


When the Ministry of Health issued the regulation, the vaccination for children would be carried out immediately, he added.
 
"Hopefully, the regulation will be unveiled and issued next week," he remarked.
 
Earlier, Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian has allowed regions to administer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years starting from December 24, 2021.
 
This is stipulated in the Home Affairs Minister's Instruction No. 66 of 2021 on Prevention and Mitigation of Corona Virus Disease 2019 on Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022.
 
The regulation is  an instruction to  regional heads on health protocol measures during Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 from December 24, 2021, to January 2, 2022. One of the contents concerns children vaccination.
 
It orders regions to could carry out vaccination for children by fulfilling several criteria, one of them is that the regions should at least achieve the 70 percent of the first dose vaccination target.
 
The regions should also reach at least  60 percent of the first dose vaccination for the elderly .
 
Based on the Ministry of Health's data, as of December 11, a total of 102.445.257 Indonesians have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UK Pledges to Support 1.8 Million Afghans with Aid

UK Pledges to Support 1.8 Million Afghans with Aid

English
afghanistan
Over Half a Billion People Pushed into Extreme Poverty Due to Health Costs: Report

Over Half a Billion People Pushed into Extreme Poverty Due to Health Costs: Report

English
health
Govt Records 192 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Govt Records 192 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Tertinggi dalam 39 Tahun, Inflasi AS Meroket 6,8% di November 2021
Ekonomi

Tertinggi dalam 39 Tahun, Inflasi AS Meroket 6,8% di November 2021

4 Saksi Dihadirkan untuk Bongkar Dugaan Suap Azis Syamsuddin
Nasional

4 Saksi Dihadirkan untuk Bongkar Dugaan Suap Azis Syamsuddin

Tak Hanya TPS dan TKA, Ada Tes Bahasa Inggris di UTBK 2022
Pendidikan

Tak Hanya TPS dan TKA, Ada Tes Bahasa Inggris di UTBK 2022

Osasuna Buyarkan Kemenangan Barcelona
Olahraga

Osasuna Buyarkan Kemenangan Barcelona

Tampil di The Papandayan Jazz Festival, Ardhito Pramono Kenang Masa Lalu
Hiburan

Tampil di The Papandayan Jazz Festival, Ardhito Pramono Kenang Masa Lalu

PUBG: Battlegrounds di PC dan Konsol Bakal Mulai Gratis Tahun Depan
Teknologi

PUBG: Battlegrounds di PC dan Konsol Bakal Mulai Gratis Tahun Depan

G7 Kirim Pesan yang 'Sangat Jelas' Kepada Putin Terkait Isu Ukraina
Internasional

G7 Kirim Pesan yang 'Sangat Jelas' Kepada Putin Terkait Isu Ukraina

4 Langkah Mudah Mengecek Mobil Di Rumah
Otomotif

4 Langkah Mudah Mengecek Mobil Di Rumah

Bagaimana Tren Properti 2022? Simak Ulasannya
Properti

Bagaimana Tren Properti 2022? Simak Ulasannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!