Jakarta Schedules COVID-19 Vaccination for Children Next Week: Deputy Governor

Jakarta: The Jakarta Provincial Government has scheduled COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 6 to 11 years next week, Jakarta's Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria said in Condet, East Jakarta, on Sunday.
Jakarta's Health Service is ready to conduct COVID-19 vaccination for children, according to him.
"When it comes to vaccination for children aged beetween 6 and 11 years, Insyaallah (God Willing) the Health Service is ready next week and is waiting for the regulation from the Ministry of Health," he informed.
When the Ministry of Health issued the regulation, the vaccination for children would be carried out immediately, he added.
"Hopefully, the regulation will be unveiled and issued next week," he remarked.
Earlier, Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian has allowed regions to administer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years starting from December 24, 2021.
This is stipulated in the Home Affairs Minister's Instruction No. 66 of 2021 on Prevention and Mitigation of Corona Virus Disease 2019 on Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022.
The regulation is an instruction to regional heads on health protocol measures during Christmas 2021 and New Year 2022 from December 24, 2021, to January 2, 2022. One of the contents concerns children vaccination.
It orders regions to could carry out vaccination for children by fulfilling several criteria, one of them is that the regions should at least achieve the 70 percent of the first dose vaccination target.
The regions should also reach at least 60 percent of the first dose vaccination for the elderly .
Based on the Ministry of Health's data, as of December 11, a total of 102.445.257 Indonesians have received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.