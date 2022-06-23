Jakarta Governor Urges Companies to Work Together in Managing Waste

Jakarta: Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan urged area managers and companies in the capital to play a role in waste treatment to reduce waste shipments to the Bantargebang Integrated Waste Management Site in Bekasi City, West Java.
"We are entering an era of taking responsibility," Baswedan remarked while attending the implementation of waste management in the region and companies here on Thursday.
The governor noted that the total waste per day produced from the region and companies in Jakarta can reach around 1,382 tons. Meanwhile, he pointed out that the total daily waste transported from the capital to the Bantargebang Site can reach 7,500-7,800 tons.
Hence, the governor has emphasized that the region and companies should abandon the old-fashioned perspective, which is to simply take out the garbage, pay a monthly fee, and leave it to others to take care of it.
"Such an outlook must stop. That is why Gubernatorial Regulation No. 102 of 2021 was issued," he stated.
The gubernatorial regulation mentioned by Baswedan stipulates the obligations of waste treatment conducted by the region and companies.
Furthermore, Baswedan visited one of the companies at the Cempaka Mas International Trade Centre in Central Jakarta that was considered to conduct waste treatment independently.
According to the governor, the area is the first to manage and implement the gubernatorial regulation by recycling organic waste and then sending it to other companies to be used as raw materials for production.
Baswedan is optimistic that all regions and companies in Jakarta would follow suit in managing waste while still providing economic value added.
"The residue in this area is not a problem for the environment because it is decomposed and reused. This is the ideal economy in Jakarta because it aligns with the ecology," he stated.