Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)
Kemayoran Athletes Village (Photo:Medcom.id/Christian)

COVID-19 Patients at Kemayoran Athletes Village Hospital Down to 115

Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 27 June 2022 17:12
Jakarta: Some 115 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to yesterday evening, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital down by 6 this morning
 
"There are 32 males and 83 females," said Joint Regional Defense Command I public relations staff Septiono Prayogo in a written statement on Monday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 160,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of last year's Delta wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.
 
(WAH)
