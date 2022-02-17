Indonesia Aiming to Lift 3 Million Out of Extreme Poverty

Jakarta: National Development Planning (PPN) Minister and head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), Suharso Monoarfa, said the government is seeking to lift three million people out of extreme poverty by 2023.
Accelerating the elimination of extreme poverty is one of the priority targets of the Government Working Plan (RKP) for 2023, he informed during a virtual press conference on the plenary cabinet meeting held on Wednesday
The government is targeting to completely eliminate extreme poverty by 2024, the minister said.
At Wednesday's meeting, President Joko Widodo said that the theme of the 2023 Points of Fiscal Policy (PPKF) and RKP is "Increasing Productivity for Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Transformation."
Hence, in addition to the eradication of extreme poverty, the government is also prioritizing improving the quality of human resources through the education and health sectors in 2023, he said.
Furthermore, the government will overcome unemployment by increasing employment opportunities, recovering the business sector, and revitalizing the industry by strengthening applied research to encourage productivity, he added.
Indonesia is also committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 by implementing a green economy and energy transition, he said.
"For achieving the target, low-carbon development and energy transformation attempts have become important. The attempts also aim to respond to climate change," the minister added.
In addition, the government will continue and complete the development of clean water and sanitation infrastructures, he said.
In 2023, Indonesia is also aiming to achieve 5.3–5.9 percent economic growth, 27 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction, as well as 5.3–6.0 percent open unemployment reduction, he added.
Meanwhile, the country’s Gini ratio – income inequality level -- is expected to be around 0.375–0.378, and its human development index is targeted at 73.29–73.35, the minister said.
Indonesia is also expected to record a poverty rate of around 7–8 percent, he added.
Meanwhile, as an indicator of development, farmers’ exchange rate is targeted to reach 103–105 and fishermen’s exchange rate is expected to be around 105–107, he said. An exchange rate of 100 shows that their income is equal to their expense, he explained.