A trademark is a brand used on traded goods. (Photo:Medcom.id)
A trademark is a brand used on traded goods. (Photo:Medcom.id)

Registering Trademark is Important: Ministry

English human rights law enforcement trade
Antara • 17 February 2022 16:58
Jakarta: The Law and Human Rights Ministry drew attention to the importance of trademark registration by the public or business actors as one of the intellectual property types.
 
"First, it serves as an identification mark to distinguish one product or service from another," Director of Brand and Geographical Indications of the Directorate General of Intellectual Property at the Law and Human Rights Ministry, Nofli, delivered the statement during a webinar here on Thursday.
 
Furthermore, the registration of goods or service brands to the ministry also served as a means to promote or advertise the products by the business players themselves.

Nofli also deemed it important for the brand to be registered, as a basis to build an image or reputation and offer guarantees for the quality of these products.
 
"Brand registration is also an indication of the origin of goods or services to make it easier for consumers to recognize," he explained.
 
Nofli highlighted the three benefits of trademark registration: driving innovation and creativity as well as forming a brand.
 
Moreover, trademark registration would serve as a preventive means against unfair business competition and as a company asset for business development.
 
In general, four types of submissions can be issued by the public or business actors to the ministry. First, a trademark is a brand used on traded goods.
 
Second, service marks are used on traded services. Moreover, there is the brand of goods and services used by the products offered by business actors.
 
Finally, collective brand is the brand used by goods and services with the same characteristics in terms of the nature or property, general characteristics, and quality of goods or services, and their control, which will be traded by several people or legal entities together.
 
(WAH)
Mount Merapi Experienced 128 Avalanche Earthquakes: BPPTKG

ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat Meeting Held in Cambodia

Minister Guarantees Stable Cooking Oil Supply in a Week

