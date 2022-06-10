English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Preserve Wakatobi Coral Reefs: President Jokowi

English president joko widodo environment biodiversity
Antara • 10 June 2022 09:43
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo reminded the public to work to preserve the coral reefs in Wakatobi, Southeast Sulawesi, since those were local assets needed to develop a blue economy.
 
"The coral reefs in Wakatobi must be protected carefully, lest anything be damaged at all; because this will be a great asset for Wakatobi, for Southeast Sulawesi Province, in order to build a blue economy in the future. This is the initial stages," the President said at Patuno Resort, Wakatobi District, Southeast Sulawesi Province on Thursday, as quoted from an official statement from the Presidential Secretariat.
 
Also on Thursday, the President and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo participated in coral reef transplants to preserve coral reefs in the oceans around Wakatobi.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He expected that similar activities could be done in other areas so that the national marine resources could be preserved.
 
"I think this is a very good activity for the entire community and also environmental organizations. I think this must continue to be (pursued)," he added.
 
He also released hatchlings with students and the public at Patuno Resort, Wakatobi District.
 
The activity was one of the efforts aimed at preserving Wakatobi's marine ecosystem, he added.
 
"This is to protect our marine ecosystem, because Wakatobi has 1.3 million hectares established as a national park, in which there are also many stunning coral reefs," he said.
 
The President also left a message on coral reef preservation on a turtle-shaped board. The message is to be taken to a location called Jokowi Point, Sombu Dive, four kilometers away from Patuno Resort.
 
"Preserve coral reefs for the future of the earth. We are proud of Indonesia's marine biodiversity," the President wrote.
 
The President and First Lady's entourage include Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, State Secretary Minister Pratikno, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Deputy Minister of the Environment and Forestry Alue Dohong, Governor of Southeast Sulawesi Ali Mazi, and Head of Wakatobi District Haliana.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Jordan Minister Opens World of Batik Workshop

Jordan Minister Opens World of Batik Workshop

English
culture
Remains of West Java Governor's Son Found in Bern

Remains of West Java Governor's Son Found in Bern

English
west java
Over 167.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 167.9 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
covid-19
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Perintahkan Kemenlu Bantu Pulangkan Jenazah Eril
Nasional

Presiden Perintahkan Kemenlu Bantu Pulangkan Jenazah Eril

Kawasaki Elektrode, Push Bike Listrik Seharga Rp20 Jutaan
Otomotif

Kawasaki Elektrode, Push Bike Listrik Seharga Rp20 Jutaan

Pembukaan Perdagangan: Rupiah Masih Tak Bertenaga di Rp14.575 per USD
Ekonomi

Pembukaan Perdagangan: Rupiah Masih Tak Bertenaga di Rp14.575 per USD

Malaysia Umumkan Masuknya 2 Subvarian Jenis Covid-19 Omicron
Internasional

Malaysia Umumkan Masuknya 2 Subvarian Jenis Covid-19 Omicron

Lulus IPK 3,96 dalam 3,5 Tahun, Ini Resep Teguh Wisudawan Terbaik Unpad
Pendidikan

Lulus IPK 3,96 dalam 3,5 Tahun, Ini Resep Teguh Wisudawan Terbaik Unpad

Kalina Oktarani Sebut Rencana Azka Corbuzier Mualaf Hoax
Hiburan

Kalina Oktarani Sebut Rencana Azka Corbuzier Mualaf Hoax

Gol Sarabia Penentu Kemenangan Spanyol di Kandang Swiss
Olahraga

Gol Sarabia Penentu Kemenangan Spanyol di Kandang Swiss

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot
Teknologi

Ini Trailer Perdana Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Versi Reboot

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!