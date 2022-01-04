Jakarta: As many as 3,132 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
"There are 3,132 Indonesian migrant workers who are undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Tuesday morning.
According to Aris, there are currently 1,656 males and 1,476 females at the apartment complex.
Meanwhile, some 1,038 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 126 from 912.
"The number increased by 126," said the spokesman.
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.