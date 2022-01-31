English  
There are 1,412 males and 1,636 females at the apartment complex. (Photo: MI/Bary Fatahilah)
3,048 Indonesian Migran Workers Undergoing Mandatory Quarantine at Nagrak Apartment

English jakarta workers migrants
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 31 January 2022 13:55
Jakarta: As many as 3,048 Indonesian migrant workers are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine at Nagrak Apartment Complex in Jakarta, according to the COVID-19 Task Force.
 
"There are 3,048 migrant workers who are currently undergoing quarantine at Nagrak Apartment," said Joint Regional Defense Command I (Kogabwilhan I) spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Monday.
 
According to Aris, there are 1,412 males and 1,636 females at the government operated apartment complex.
 
Meanwhile, some 4,590 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital decreased by 107 from 4.483.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

(WAH)
President Jokowi to Attend PBNU Inauguration in East Kalimantan

West Jakarta BOR Increases to 65%: Health Ministry

Policy Discussion among Countries on Exit Strategy is Necessary: BI

