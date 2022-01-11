English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Kemayoran Athletes Village COVID-19 Hospital Treats 2,066 Patients

English jakarta covid-19 covid-19 patients
Theofilus Ifan Sucipto • 11 January 2022 11:55
Jakarta: Some 2,066 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, according to Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force.
 
Compared to the previous day, the number of COVID-19 patients at the emergency hospital rose by 88 from 1,978.
 
"The number increased by 88," said Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian in a written statement on Tuesday.
 
Operated by the Indonesian government, the emergency hospital has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
 
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the emergency hospital has accommodated more than 130,000 COVID-19 patients from all around Indonesia, especially Greater Jakarta region.
 
During the peak of the latest COVID-19 wave, the apartment complex could accommodate up to 7,000 covid-19 patients.

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
3,232 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

3,232 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients Self Isolating at Pasar Rumput Apartment

English
covid-19
Minister Lauds Increased COVID-19 Testing, Tracing Measures

Minister Lauds Increased COVID-19 Testing, Tracing Measures

English
covid-19
FAO, Finland Cooperate to Help African Countries Manage Forest Resources

FAO, Finland Cooperate to Help African Countries Manage Forest Resources

English
united nations
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Herry Wirawan, si Pemerkosa 13 Santri Dituntut Mati Hingga Kebiri Kimia
Nasional

Herry Wirawan, si Pemerkosa 13 Santri Dituntut Mati Hingga Kebiri Kimia

4 Perguruan Tinggi Terbaik di Turki
Pendidikan

4 Perguruan Tinggi Terbaik di Turki

Pemerintah Malaysia Bagi-Bagi Voucher Servis Kendaraan Korban Banjir
Otomotif

Pemerintah Malaysia Bagi-Bagi Voucher Servis Kendaraan Korban Banjir

DJP Sudah Terima Rp140,46 Miliar dari Program Pengungkapan Sukarela
Ekonomi

DJP Sudah Terima Rp140,46 Miliar dari Program Pengungkapan Sukarela

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand
Olahraga

PSSI Angkat Bicara soal Gagalnya Transfer Samuel Balinsa ke Klub Thailand

Omicron Merebak di Turki, Kasus Harian Berkisar 60 Ribu Selama Sepekan
Internasional

Omicron Merebak di Turki, Kasus Harian Berkisar 60 Ribu Selama Sepekan

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well
Hiburan

Potret Masalah Sampah Ibu Kota di Film All is Well

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android
Teknologi

15 Tahun Silam, Apple Perkenalkan Pesaing Android

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia
Properti

Alasan Orang Asing Tak Minati Apartemen di Indonesia

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!