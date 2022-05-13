Beware of Possible Tsunamis Caused by Mount Anak Krakatau: BRIN

Jakarta: National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN's) Hydrodynamic Technology Research Centre Head, Widjo Kongko, urged residents in coastal regions to be vigilant against possible tsunamis triggered by the Anak Krakatau eruption.
Citing the assessment of the Vulcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre (PVMBG), the research centre head noted that the volcanic activity at Anak Krakatau had increased, from level 2 to the higher level 3.
"This means that (the volcano) has an increased potential for a major eruption that potentially causes a tsunami," Kongko noted in a press statement received here on Friday.
Regarding the possible tsunami size, he said that it would depend on the scale of the eruption and the volume of the caldera avalanche or the lava spewed from Anak Krakatau.
Kongko said that the authority will refer to the assessment result of the 2018 Sunda Strait tsunami model in case an eruption occurs in Anak Krakatau, including to predict the tsunami size and the arrival time at the shore.
The government has been persistent in its efforts to conceive tsunami mitigation measures in all aspects, including through the development of a tsunami early warning system and dissemination of information to increase the residents' preparedness to the disaster potential, the research centre head remarked.
Taking into account the downstream aspect, the government has also readied evacuation lanes, evacuation shelters, and an evacuation planning guide, he noted.
Casualties recorded during the 2018 tsunami at the Sunda Strait demonstrated that the current tsunami mitigation measures are inadequate, the expert stated, adding that improving the mitigation measures is essential to prepare for possible future tsunamis.
"I believe the general public must also receive detailed information about tsunami potentials at their localities as well as relevant information about evacuation lanes and temporary evacuation shelters," Kongko remarked.