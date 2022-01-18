English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Rail Expected to Be Operational in 2023: Jokowi

English jakarta bandung president joko widodo high-speed rail railway
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 January 2022 17:03
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday inspected the construction of Jakarta-Bandung high speed Rail (KCJB).
 
"As of today, 79.9 percent of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail construction has been completed. We hope [the high-speed rail] will be tested by the end of 2022 and will be operated in June 2023," the President said, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
The President expressed hope that the operation of the mass transportation mode will be able to reduce congestion between Jakarta and Bandung.

He also expressed hope that the completion of the Jakarta-Bandung high speed rail will accelerate the mobility of people and goods in surrounding regions.
 
According to him, the high profile infrastructure project is also expected to improve our competitiveness.
 
The President stated that the construction of Tunnel 2 requires meticulous work because of the contours of the land.

 
(WAH)
