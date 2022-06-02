BNN Destroys 5-Hectare Marijuana Farm in Aceh

Jakarta: The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) destroyed a five-hectare plot of ready-to-harvest marijuana farm in the Leuser Mountains Conservation Forest, Agusen Village, Blangkejeren Sub-district, Gayo Lues District, Aceh Province
The agency destroyed the area in collaboration with the Geospatial Information Agency (BIG) and National Research and Innovation Agency, BNN said in a statement here on Thursday.
The area, which was situated at 1,660 metres above sea level and 1,715 metres above sea level, was discovered by the BNN on Monday, May 23. Brigadier General Roy Hardi Siahaan, the director of narcotics eradication at BNN, gave directives to destroy the area.
The agency worked with the Gayo Lues branch of BNN, State Attorney, Police Force, National Defense Force, and public order officer, with some 143 personnel dispatched during the operation, who took down as many as 20 thousand marijuana plants, weighing a total of 10 tonnes.
International Anti-Narcotics Day, commemorated on June 26 annually, offers a platform for the global community to express concerns over drug abuse.
Prior to the International Anti-Narcotics Day, the BNN, as the leading institution in the movement against drug trafficking and abuse, had pursued its goal of eradicating drugs through several methods, including by destroying marijuana farms.
The agency’s action was a form of the government’s strict policy against drug abuse and trafficking, as stipulated in Section 111, part 2 of Law Number 35 of 2009 on Drugs.
Gayo Lues was one of the areas targeted by the BNN under the Grand Design Alternative Development Program that served as the agency’s initiative to offer an alternative to people growing marijuana to cultivate other productive plants instead.
By destroying the area, the agency expects the public to be heedful of the law that strictly prohibited ownership, plantation, and distribution of marijuana.